Tesco Chocolate Cookies & Cream Chaos 384G

Tesco Chocolate Cookies & Cream Chaos 384G
£ 3.00
£0.78/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy1351kJ 325kcal
    16%
  • Fat22.5g
    32%
  • Saturates14.5g
    73%
  • Sugars18.7g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1408kJ / 338kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge topped with Belgian dark chocolate and vanilla flavoured mousses, decorated with Belgian dark chocolate drizzle and brownie pieces, chocolate cookie pieces and white chocolate shavings.
  • British Cream Sponge and mousses topped with brownie and Belgian chocolate sauce. Our chefs have crafted these chaotic desserts for the ultimate indulgence.
  • British Cream Sponge and mousses topped with brownie and Belgian chocolate sauce
  • British cream
  • Pack size: 384g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (45%), Whole Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, White Chocolate Shavings (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Butter (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese [Whole Milk, Cornflour, Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pork Gelatine, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Salt, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

384g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (96g)
Energy1408kJ / 338kcal1351kJ / 325kcal
Fat23.4g22.5g
Saturates15.1g14.5g
Carbohydrate26.9g25.8g
Sugars19.4g18.7g
Fibre0.9g0.8g
Protein4.6g4.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

heaven in a plastic bowl

5 stars

Thee most delicious dessert- way better than the brownie version! I have been searching for this to buy again and cannot find it!

