Tesco Chocolate Cookies & Cream Chaos 384G

heaven in a plastic bowl
Thee most delicious dessert- way better than the brownie version! I have been searching for this to buy again and cannot find it!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1408kJ / 338kcal
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (45%), Whole Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, White Chocolate Shavings (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Butter (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese [Whole Milk, Cornflour, Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pork Gelatine, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Salt, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Contains 4 servings
Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
384g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (96g)
|Energy
|1408kJ / 338kcal
|1351kJ / 325kcal
|Fat
|23.4g
|22.5g
|Saturates
|15.1g
|14.5g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|25.8g
|Sugars
|19.4g
|18.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.6g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
