PLAYMOBIL CARRY CASE Playmobil City Life Small Vet Carry Case Playmobil Vet Visit Carry Case Playset Set Includes One Playmobil Figure

The PLAYMOBIL Vet Carry Case includes a PLAYMOBIL vet with 3 animals, an operating table, an equipment trolley and bandages. The set comes in a handy carry case to keep all the bits safely stored and transported easily.

Great addition to the PLAYMOBIL City Life Range

Features a Vet operating on a injured cat Includes one PLAYMOBIL figure and three injured animals Comes in its own carry case Great addition to the City Life Range Play, store and carry away! Spare parts available

Lower age limit

4 Years