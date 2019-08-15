Tesco Bbq Maple Pork Ribs 600G

All bone...no meat
All bone and no meat.
bad value
It was mainly bones and fat i would never buy it again
Not buying these again!
Very disappointed with this. I cooked them as instructed. The meat was very poor quality, there was not a lot of meat on the ribs, too much bone etc. We did not enjoy them at all!!
Appalling
Worst ribs I've ever had the displeasure to eat. Please don't buy these, they are a waste of money. I was disgusted by the lack of meat on these ribs. My husband and I shared the pack between us and there was literally a couple of mouthfuls of meat for us both. They looked good until we realised that it was 99% bone and gristle. Disgusting. Tesco, why have your standards slipped so low? If I could give 0 stars I would.