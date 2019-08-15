By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bbq Maple Pork Ribs 600G

1.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Bbq Maple Pork Ribs 600G
£ 4.00
£6.67/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy802kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1095kJ / 263kcal

Product Description

  • Pork ribs with added water coated in a barbecue seasoning with a maple finishing sauce.
  • Pork ribs with added water coated in a BBQ rub and accompanied with a sweet, maple sauce
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (78%), Maple Glaze (8%) [Water, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Molasses, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Corn Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Maltodextrin, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Chilli Powder, Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Paprika, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Coriander Powder, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Cumin Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, Green Pepper, Tomato Flake, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Parsley, Ginger Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Oregano, Oregano Leaves, Rosemary Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Warnings

  Caution: This product will contain bones.

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

All bone...no meat

2 stars

All bone and no meat.

bad value

1 stars

It was mainly bones and fat i would never buy it again

Not buying these again!

2 stars

Very disappointed with this. I cooked them as instructed. The meat was very poor quality, there was not a lot of meat on the ribs, too much bone etc. We did not enjoy them at all!!

Appalling

1 stars

Worst ribs I've ever had the displeasure to eat. Please don't buy these, they are a waste of money. I was disgusted by the lack of meat on these ribs. My husband and I shared the pack between us and there was literally a couple of mouthfuls of meat for us both. They looked good until we realised that it was 99% bone and gristle. Disgusting. Tesco, why have your standards slipped so low? If I could give 0 stars I would.

