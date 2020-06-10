Tesco Finest 2 Belgian Chocolate Truffle Cheesecakes 180G

dry and tasteless
dry and tasteless
Death by chocolate!
Delicious very rich chocolate cheesecake. By adding some fresh strawberries and a little coulis, this turned out to be a first rate dessert.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1655kJ / 397kcal
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (27%), Belgian Chocolate Ganache (14%) [Cream (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Mass, Flavourings.
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
2 Servings
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
180g e (2 x 90g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (90g)
|Energy
|1655kJ / 397kcal
|1489kJ / 357kcal
|Fat
|23.7g
|21.3g
|Saturates
|14.1g
|12.7g
|Carbohydrate
|38.2g
|34.4g
|Sugars
|23.5g
|21.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|6.8g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 3 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
dry and tasteless
Delicious very rich chocolate cheesecake. By adding some fresh strawberries and a little coulis, this turned out to be a first rate dessert.