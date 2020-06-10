By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 2 Belgian Chocolate Truffle Cheesecakes 180G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest 2 Belgian Chocolate Truffle Cheesecakes 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy1489kJ 357kcal
    18%
  • Fat21.3g
    30%
  • Saturates12.7g
    64%
  • Sugars21.2g
    24%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1655kJ / 397kcal

Product Description

  • Baked chocolate cheesecake on a chocolate flavoured digestive biscuit base, finished with chocolate ganache and chocolate powder.
  • Slowly baked, silky chocolate truffle, hand dusted with chocolate powder.
  • Buttery chocolate digestive biscuit base topped with a Belgian dark chocolate cheesecake and a rich and silky chocolate ganache. Our chefs slow bake our cheesecake to achieve a beautifully light, yet creamy texture, which is then topped which is then topped with a rich and silky Belgian chocolate ganache to complement the crumbly biscuit base.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (27%), Belgian Chocolate Ganache (14%) [Cream (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Mass, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e (2 x 90g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (90g)
Energy1655kJ / 397kcal1489kJ / 357kcal
Fat23.7g21.3g
Saturates14.1g12.7g
Carbohydrate38.2g34.4g
Sugars23.5g21.2g
Fibre1.6g1.4g
Protein6.8g6.1g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

dry and tasteless

1 stars

dry and tasteless

Death by chocolate!

5 stars

Delicious very rich chocolate cheesecake. By adding some fresh strawberries and a little coulis, this turned out to be a first rate dessert.

