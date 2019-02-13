By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Apple & Blackberry Puddings 220G

Tesco 2 Apple & Blackberry Puddings 220G
£ 2.00
£0.91/100g

One pudding
  • Energy901kJ 215kcal
  • Fat8.6g
  • Saturates4.3g
  • Sugars16.6g
  • Salt0.2g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 819kJ / 195kcal

Product Description

  • Butter enriched sponge puddings with a Bramley apple and blackberry compote.
  • Sweet & Juicy Light buttery sponge topped with an apple and blackberry compote.
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Bramley Apple (17%), Blackberry (12%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk) (3.5%), Whole Milk, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W 50 secs /900W 40 secs.
Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Place pudding onto a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W & 900W 1 min 10 secs.
Heat on full power for 40 seconds, turn, then heat for another 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Instructions stated are for individual heating times only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e (2 x 110g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pudding (110g)
Energy819kJ / 195kcal901kJ / 215kcal
Fat7.8g8.6g
Saturates3.9g4.3g
Carbohydrate27.5g30.3g
Sugars15.1g16.6g
Fibre1.5g1.7g
Protein3.0g3.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

good, not too sweet

5 stars

good, not too sweet

