Tesco 2 Apple & Blackberry Puddings 220G

good, not too sweet
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 819kJ / 195kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Bramley Apple (17%), Blackberry (12%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk) (3.5%), Whole Milk, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Instructions: Chilled: 800W 50 secs /900W 40 secs.
Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Place pudding onto a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Frozen: 800W & 900W 1 min 10 secs.
Heat on full power for 40 seconds, turn, then heat for another 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
220g e (2 x 110g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pudding (110g)
|Energy
|819kJ / 195kcal
|901kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|27.5g
|30.3g
|Sugars
|15.1g
|16.6g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.0g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
