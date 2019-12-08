By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 2 Scotch Eggs 240G

£ 2.10
£0.88/100g
One scotch egg
  • Energy1255kJ 301kcal
    15%
  • Fat19.4g
    28%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1046kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • A whole egg encased in seasoned pork sausage meat and shredded pork, coated with oat flake and herb breadcrumbs.
  • Coarse British pork seasoned with herbs in crisp oat flakes. A blend of slow cooked pulled British pork and pork shoulder gives these scotch eggs lots of rich flavour. The soft egg and succulent meat are coated in crisp herby breadcrumbs, adding bite.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Egg (35%), Pork (26%), Shredded Pork (24%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate)), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Oat Flakes, Potato Starch, Dried Sage, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Mace, Coriander, Dried Parsley, Yeast.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scotch egg (120g)
Energy1046kJ / 251kcal1255kJ / 301kcal
Fat16.2g19.4g
Saturates4.3g5.2g
Carbohydrate9.9g11.9g
Sugars0.6g0.7g
Fibre1.0g1.2g
Protein15.9g19.1g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

There seems to be a trend these days for scotch eg

5 stars

There seems to be a trend these days for scotch eggs to be soft boiled inside. Luckily Tesco has not changed the traditional recipe, so you can safely cut into a properly cooked hard boiled egg. Delicious!

Absolutely horrible

1 stars

Bought these on offer to taste the difference between these and the generic scotch eggs - don't bother! The normal range is so much nicer! Flavourless, dry sausage meat which is full of gristle (I had at least one bit in every bite I had). Leaves a fatty aftertaste in your mouth once you've finished as well. Honestly, leave them on the shelf and go for the much nicer, cheaper, non "finest" range.

Lumps of fat/gristle in every mouthful

1 stars

Very very poor for an item being sold as Tescos finest, lumps of bouncy gristle in every mouthful

Not the finest

1 stars

Not impressed, full of fat in the meat. Standard scotch eggs are much better. These shouldn't be on the finest list they should be economy!

Not as good as the every day ones.

2 stars

I bought the "finnest" to taste the difference between these and the every day ones. These tasted slightly perfumed, I found a big piece of gristle in one, they were quite dry and I couldn't finish it.

Bring back the old recipe.

2 stars

I have purchased these Finest Scotch Eggs in the past and have always loved them, But the last two or three I have bought have been awful. Have you changed the recipe or the makers?What was once a lovely firm tasty sausagemeat coating is now very bland and far too crumbly. The only part I enjoyed was the egg.Don't think I will be buying these again.

Would not describe this as finest as there are mul

3 stars

Would not describe this as finest as there are multiple gristly bits in the sausage meat. However they are tasty but not worth the premium price.

Sawdust...

3 stars

The taste is OK, but the meat is covered with masses of breadcrumbs, which make it seem as if you're eating your way through sawdust.

DRY

1 stars

DRY DRY DRY. Horrible

Grisly bits and grey meat. Not impressed.

2 stars

Grisly bits and grey meat. Not impressed.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

