Tesco Finest 2 Scotch Eggs 240G

There seems to be a trend these days for scotch eg
There seems to be a trend these days for scotch eggs to be soft boiled inside. Luckily Tesco has not changed the traditional recipe, so you can safely cut into a properly cooked hard boiled egg. Delicious!
Absolutely horrible
Bought these on offer to taste the difference between these and the generic scotch eggs - don't bother! The normal range is so much nicer! Flavourless, dry sausage meat which is full of gristle (I had at least one bit in every bite I had). Leaves a fatty aftertaste in your mouth once you've finished as well. Honestly, leave them on the shelf and go for the much nicer, cheaper, non "finest" range.
Lumps of fat/gristle in every mouthful
Very very poor for an item being sold as Tescos finest, lumps of bouncy gristle in every mouthful
Not the finest
Not impressed, full of fat in the meat. Standard scotch eggs are much better. These shouldn't be on the finest list they should be economy!
Not as good as the every day ones.
I bought the "finnest" to taste the difference between these and the every day ones. These tasted slightly perfumed, I found a big piece of gristle in one, they were quite dry and I couldn't finish it.
Bring back the old recipe.
I have purchased these Finest Scotch Eggs in the past and have always loved them, But the last two or three I have bought have been awful. Have you changed the recipe or the makers?What was once a lovely firm tasty sausagemeat coating is now very bland and far too crumbly. The only part I enjoyed was the egg.Don't think I will be buying these again.
Would not describe this as finest as there are mul
Would not describe this as finest as there are multiple gristly bits in the sausage meat. However they are tasty but not worth the premium price.
Sawdust...
The taste is OK, but the meat is covered with masses of breadcrumbs, which make it seem as if you're eating your way through sawdust.
DRY
DRY DRY DRY. Horrible
Grisly bits and grey meat. Not impressed.
Grisly bits and grey meat. Not impressed.