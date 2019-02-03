By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. Cheese & Tomato Tortelloni 250G
£ 0.96
£0.38/100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 816kJ / 193kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Egg pasta parcels filled with tomato and cheese.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Cheese and Tomato Tortelloni Tasty fresh pasta parcels filled with cheese and tangy tomato. At HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Fresh pasta filled with creamy cheese and tomato
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Fresh Egg Pasta, Wheat Flour, Water, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Tomato Purée (4%), Sunflower Oil, Cheese Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Basil, Salt, Sugar, Oregano, Black Pepper, Malted Wheat Flour.
Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (11%), Water.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 6 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 5 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (175g**)
Energy816kJ / 193kcal1428kJ / 338kcal
Fat3.4g6.0g
Saturates1.0g1.7g
Carbohydrate33.1g58.0g
Sugars1.7g2.9g
Fibre2.8g4.9g
Protein6.1g10.7g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Waste of money

1 stars

Disgusting. Hardly any filling. Rubbery and inedible.

