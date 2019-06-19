By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pitted Green Olives 95G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Pitted Green Olives 95G
£ 1.20
£1.27/100g
½ of a pack
  • Energy350kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 730kJ / 178kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green olives in rapeseed oil.
  • Pack size: 95g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

95g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (48g)
Energy730kJ / 178kcal350kJ / 85kcal
Fat18.2g8.7g
Saturates2.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.1g
Sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre4.0g1.9g
Protein1.2g0.6g
Salt2.9g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Houmous 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Coleslaw 180G

£ 0.59
£0.33/100g

Tesco Reduced Fat Houmous 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Pitted Black & Green Olives 95G

£ 1.20
£1.27/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here