Tesco Reduced Fat Caramelised Onion Houmous 182G

Love it
I love it, one of my favourites. Perfect with Ryvita thins!
TOO SWEET
Far too sweet, wouldn't recommend
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901kJ / 216kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (57%) (Chickpeas, Water), Caramelised Onion (15%) (Onion, Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
182g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|901kJ / 216kcal
|406kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|12.8g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|7.1g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|7.2g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020