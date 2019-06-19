By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reduced Fat Caramelised Onion Houmous 182G

Tesco Reduced Fat Caramelised Onion Houmous 182G
£ 1.20
£0.66/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pot
  • Energy406kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901kJ / 216kcal

Product Description

  • Chickpeas and tahini blended with caramelised onions.
  • Sweet & Nutty Chickpeas and tahini blended with caramelised onions. Goes well with: Pitta bread, carrot batons, bread sticks, courgettes, celery, sweet peppers, feta cheese, sweet potato, falafel, olives, coleslaw, tortillas, Doritos, stuffed peppers, party sausages, mini eggs, pork pies, quiche, wraps and cucumber. Great for: parties, BBQs, lunches and sharing.
  • Sweet & Nutty Chickpeas and tahini blended with caramelised onions.
  • Sweet & nutty
  • Chickpeas and tahini blended with caramelised onions
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 182G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (57%) (Chickpeas, Water), Caramelised Onion (15%) (Onion, Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

182g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy901kJ / 216kcal406kJ / 97kcal
Fat12.8g5.8g
Saturates1.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate15.7g7.1g
Sugars4.1g1.8g
Fibre4.6g2.1g
Protein7.2g3.2g
Salt0.5g0.2g

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

I love it, one of my favourites. Perfect with Ryvita thins!

TOO SWEET

1 stars

Far too sweet, wouldn't recommend

