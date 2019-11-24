By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon Fillets With Pesto 230G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Salmon Fillets With Pesto 230G
£ 4.00
£17.40/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy970kJ 233kcal
    12%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1116kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with a pesto inspired sauce.
  • 2 Pesto Salmon Fillets Carefully chosen for freshness, paired with a vibrant, rich sauce. Farmed in waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Boneless, with a pesto sauce made from Parmigiano Reggiano and basil. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Carefully chosen for freshness, paired with a vibrant, rich sauce
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (86%), Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Parsley, White Wine Vinegar, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Spinach, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 18-20 mins Preheat oven. Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry. Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally. To heat the sauce, simply place the sachet in a cup of boiling water for 2 minutes. Pour over the fish to serve.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Remove all packaging, place the sachet to one side.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Paper widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (87g**)
Energy1116kJ / 268kcal970kJ / 233kcal
Fat18.8g16.4g
Saturates3.0g2.6g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.5g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.1g21.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)800mg696mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions, skin removed.--
** When pan fried according to instructions 230g typically weighs 174g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great product

5 stars

Very good. Didn’t shrink when cooking, I liked it baked with garlic and herb cream cheese on top.

