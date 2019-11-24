Tesco Salmon Fillets With Pesto 230G

Great product
Very good. Didn’t shrink when cooking, I liked it baked with garlic and herb cream cheese on top.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1116kJ / 268kcal
Salmon (Fish) (86%), Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Parsley, White Wine Vinegar, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Spinach, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 18-20 mins Preheat oven. Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry. Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally. To heat the sauce, simply place the sachet in a cup of boiling water for 2 minutes. Pour over the fish to serve.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Paper widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
230g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (87g**)
|Energy
|1116kJ / 268kcal
|970kJ / 233kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|16.4g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.1g
|21.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|800mg
|696mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions, skin removed.
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 230g typically weighs 174g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
