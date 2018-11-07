Tesco Yogurt & Herb Dressing 175Ml

Totally delicious, perfect for salad
So delicious! Exactly what you would want from a yogurt and herb dressing. It made the tastiest salad I have had in a long time. I wish I'd ordered more! Hopefully I'll be able to find a bottle in my local Tesco.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ / 133kcal
INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk) (40%), Water, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk) (19%), Mint (6%), Lemon Juice, Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Coriander, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains approx. 11 servings
175ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 15ml
|Energy
|552kJ / 133kcal
|83kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
