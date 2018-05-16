Tarczynski Kabanos Poultry With Pork 50G

Product Description
- Poultry Kabanos Sausage Exclusive
- Finely shredded, smoked, steamed and dried poultry and pork sausage.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- With added pork
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Poultry (Turkey, Chicken), Pork, Pork Fat, Starch, Salt, Spices and Spice Extracts, Flavourings, Pork Protein, Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabiliser: Cellulose, Prepared with 118g of poultry Meat (64g of Turkey, 54g of Chicken) and 67g of Pork per 100g of finished product
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Soya, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame, Egg
Storage
Store at temperature from +2°C to +24°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days.Best before: date and production lot number are provided on the back of the packaging.
Name and address
- Tarczynski S.A.,
- 55-100 Trzebnica,
- Ujezdziec Maly 80.
Return to
Net Contents
50g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2229kJ/538kcal
|Fat
|47g
|- of which saturates
|18g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|- of which sugars
|1.3g
|Protein
|24g
|Salt
|3.1g
