Ms Mollys Chocolate Fairy Cakes 12 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ms Mollys Chocolate Fairy Cakes 12 Pack
£ 0.75
£0.06/each
One cake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1728kJ / 413kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Chocolate sponge cakes
  • Lip smackingly lovely sponge cakes – perfect for parties Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter No artificial flavours or colours
  • Lightly baked chocolate flavoured sponge cakes ideal for decorating Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter No artificial flavours or colours
  • ~ Welcome to ~
  • Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3.5%), Pasteurised Egg White, Soya Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Calcium Lactate), Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tescoplc.com
  • We are here to help.
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

12 x Fairy Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1728kJ / 413kcal397kJ / 95kcal
Fat21.4g4.9g
Saturates2.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate49.7g11.4g
Sugars25.4g5.8g
Fibre2.5g0.6g
Protein4.2g1.0g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

