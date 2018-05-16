Ms Mollys Chocolate Fairy Cakes 12 Pack

- Energy397kJ 95kcal5%
Product Description
- 12 Chocolate sponge cakes
- Lip smackingly lovely sponge cakes – perfect for parties Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter No artificial flavours or colours
- Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3.5%), Pasteurised Egg White, Soya Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Calcium Lactate), Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
12 x Fairy Cakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1728kJ / 413kcal
|397kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|11.4g
|Sugars
|25.4g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
