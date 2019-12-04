Tesco Finest Cod & Broccoletti Mezzelune 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 795kJ
Product Description
- Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with rehydrated cod and broccoletti.
- Mezzaluna filed with succulent, firm, slightly salty cod, sweet, tender broccoletti enhances the flavour further.
- Made by the Voltan family from the Venice region. Four generations of experience go into the silky dough, made with a blend of 00 wheat flour, durum wheat semolina and free range egg.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Egg Pasta, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Cod (Fish) (11%), Broccoletti (9%), Dried Potato, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (7%)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
3 mins. Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Do not separate pasta prior cooking, it will separate in water. Add the pasta and simmer. Drain and serve immediately.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (150g**)
|Energy
|795kJ
|1193kJ
|-
|190kcal
|285kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|11.3g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20.0g
|30.0g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|5.4g
|Protein
|8.8g
|13.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 250g pack typically weighs 300g
|-
|-
