Tesco Finest Cod & Broccoletti Mezzelune 250G

£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1193kJ 285kcal
    14%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 795kJ

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with rehydrated cod and broccoletti.
  • Mezzaluna filed with succulent, firm, slightly salty cod, sweet, tender broccoletti enhances the flavour further.
  • Made by the Voltan family from the Venice region. Four generations of experience go into the silky dough, made with a blend of 00 wheat flour, durum wheat semolina and free range egg.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Egg Pasta, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Cod (Fish) (11%), Broccoletti (9%), Dried Potato, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (7%)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
3 mins. Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Do not separate pasta prior cooking, it will separate in water. Add the pasta and simmer. Drain and serve immediately.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (150g**)
Energy 795kJ1193kJ
-190kcal285kcal
Fat 7.5g11.3g
of which saturates 2.6g3.8g
Carbohydrate 20.0g30.0g
of which sugars 2.7g4.1g
Fibre 3.6g5.4g
Protein 8.8g13.2g
Salt 0.6g1.0g
Pack contains 2 servings--
**When cooked according to instructions 250g pack typically weighs 300g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

