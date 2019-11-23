Tesco Finest Lamb, Rosemary & Garlic Mezzalune 250G

Very disappointing
Thought these might be interesting, but no, they are absolutely tasteless, couldn't detect lamb or garlic. Avoid.
Don’t buy this
Absolutely tasteless. No filling in pasta whatsoever. Couldn’t even get a hint of lamb. Shocking for a ‘finest’ product
Absolutely disgusting.
Absolutely foul. Less than mediocre pasta with a filling tasting of watery dog food.
Delicious!
If thisbwas served up to me in a restaurant I'd be a very happy lady. I've had this a few times now and love it. A real indulgence. There are no suggestions provided on what to have the pasta with but I would recommend this with a huge dollop of salted butter and a sprinkle of hard cheese.
Lamb, 37%, I think not.
At least 4 out of 10 mezzalunes were malformed (not sealed properly) therefore when simmering the contents leaked out and I ended up with very greasy water. Don’t let the pictures of lamb on the packaging mislead you, you get a pale brown paste with the odd green spec which tastes of nothing but fat. Very disappointed will not buy any more prepared food from the Finest range, it is a joke.
Disappointing
The pasta element was good. The filling was a bland paste. I expected a meatier recipe with more texture given the description and illustrations on the packet. I don’t think I’ll buy it again. I should make my own!
If you can make pasta, make at home will be better
Fresh pasta is always nice but the filling tastes to me like condensed soup with rosemary, garlic and lamb stock. I didn't see any evidence of lamb. Tasty but not great value IMO