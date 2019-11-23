By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lamb, Rosemary & Garlic Mezzalune 250G

2(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest Lamb, Rosemary & Garlic Mezzalune 250G
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1464kJ 351kcal
    17%
  • Fat18.6g
    27%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 976kJ

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with cooked lamb, medium fat hard cheese, wild garlic and seasoned with rosemary.
  • Mezzelune filled with slow cooked lamb complemented by fragrant rosemary and punchy wild garlic. Made by the Voltan family from the Venice region. Four generations of experience go into the silky dough, made with a blend of 00 wheat flour durum wheat semolina and free range egg.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Lamb (32%), Fresh Egg Pasta, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (8%), Cream (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Water, Wild Garlic (1%), Salt, Garlic, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Cooked Lamb contains: Lamb, Onion, White Wine, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Rosemary, Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (7%)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
3mins. Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Do not separate pasta prior cooking, it will separate in water. Add the pasta and simmer. Drain and serve immediately.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using lamb from the U.K. and Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (150g**)
Energy 976kJ1464kJ
-234kcal351kcal
Fat 12.4g18.6g
of which saturates 4.2g6.3g
Carbohydrate 18.8g28.2g
of which sugars 0.9g1.4g
Fibre 2.8g4.2g
Protein 10.3g15.4g
Salt 0.9g1.3g
Pack contains 2 servings--
**When cooked according to instructions 250g pack typically weighs 300g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very disappointing

1 stars

Thought these might be interesting, but no, they are absolutely tasteless, couldn't detect lamb or garlic. Avoid.

Don’t buy this

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless. No filling in pasta whatsoever. Couldn’t even get a hint of lamb. Shocking for a ‘finest’ product

Absolutely disgusting.

1 stars

Absolutely foul. Less than mediocre pasta with a filling tasting of watery dog food.

Delicious!

5 stars

If thisbwas served up to me in a restaurant I'd be a very happy lady. I've had this a few times now and love it. A real indulgence. There are no suggestions provided on what to have the pasta with but I would recommend this with a huge dollop of salted butter and a sprinkle of hard cheese.

Lamb, 37%, I think not.

1 stars

At least 4 out of 10 mezzalunes were malformed (not sealed properly) therefore when simmering the contents leaked out and I ended up with very greasy water. Don’t let the pictures of lamb on the packaging mislead you, you get a pale brown paste with the odd green spec which tastes of nothing but fat. Very disappointed will not buy any more prepared food from the Finest range, it is a joke.

Disappointing

2 stars

The pasta element was good. The filling was a bland paste. I expected a meatier recipe with more texture given the description and illustrations on the packet. I don’t think I’ll buy it again. I should make my own!

If you can make pasta, make at home will be better

3 stars

Fresh pasta is always nice but the filling tastes to me like condensed soup with rosemary, garlic and lamb stock. I didn't see any evidence of lamb. Tasty but not great value IMO

