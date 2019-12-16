Tesco Tomato & Pancetta Ravioli 300G

Avoid if you don't like spicy food!
Definitely not 'mild' and chilli really should be in the product title.
Really spicy with Chilli my poor baby was crying and I couldn’t work out why till I tasted it and it’s so spicy but does not state anywhere with added chilli.
They should call it chilly ravioli!!
If I could give zero stars I would as 1 star is way too much. They should absolutely write that it is mostly made of chilly or that it s spicy as the spices it s all you will taste. I threw my part in the bin. It was impossible to eat. Very disappointed!
Yum
Really tasty. I enjoyed these ravioli. I served them with a simple sauce made of steamed broccoli,olive oil,parmesan and ricotta cheese (all blended in a delicious cream). I'll buy them again
Don't eat if you don't like chilli
Tomato & pancetta sounds like a good flavour to feed the kids right?...No!! it wasn't until they were moaning about their mouths being on fire that I discovered it had chill pepper in it!! Straight in the bin!! Not happy!!
Be warned - flavour doesn't match the name...
This is the first time I've ever felt I wanted to write a review for a food product, but given that chilli or chilli pepper DOESN'T appear in the name or description of this ravioli, we couldn't believe how hot this pasta was. We won't be repeating the experience...
The "taste" was overwhelmingly of chili powder or similar used and mentioned as last ingredient. I managed to eat some of it with a great deal of my own tomato and onion sauce, as I was hungry, but most of it was binned. There was no way I could discern the taste of tomato or pancetta.
Bought 1 pack on Saturday for my son and I don't know if the recipe has changed or if it was swapped with the real tomato/pancetta ravioli during the production. It was very spicy and not at all like it tasted the last time i bought them. Very disappointed and would recommend the packaging stipulate how spicy this product is !!!
Far far too peppery
I tried this Ravioli today and found the filling far far too peppery and spicy. My palate is highly developed and, after the first mouthful, was unable to taste the delicate tomato and pancetta flavour I was expecting. A great shame and terrible disappointment. My wife left almost all of her helping!