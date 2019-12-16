By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato & Pancetta Ravioli 300G

1.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Tomato & Pancetta Ravioli 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1659kJ 394kcal
    20%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with ricotta full fat whey cheese, tomato purée, cooked pancetta and smoked ham.
  • Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with tomato and pancetta.
  Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with tomato and pancetta.
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with tomato and pancetta
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Fresh Egg Pasta, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (11%), Cooked Pancetta (7%), Tomato Purée (7%), Dried Potato, Breadcrumbs (Wheat), Onion, Chilli Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Provolone Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper.
Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (9%), Water
Cooked Pancetta contains: Pancetta (Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Onion, Smoked Ham (Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Parsley, Olive Oil, Garlic, Dried Potato, Chilli Powder.
Breadcrumbs contains: Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 4 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (225g**)
Energy738kJ / 175kcal1659kJ / 394kcal
Fat4.3g9.6g
Saturates1.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate25.2g56.7g
Sugars1.8g4.0g
Fibre3.0g6.7g
Protein7.5g16.8g
Salt0.6g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 300g pack typically weighs 450g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Avoid if you don't like spicy food!

2 stars

Definitely not 'mild' and chilli really should be in the product title.

Really spicy with Chilli my poor baby was crying a

1 stars

Really spicy with Chilli my poor baby was crying and I couldn’t work out why till I tasted it and it’s so spicy but does not state anywhere with added chilli.

They should call it chilly ravioli!!

1 stars

If I could give zero stars I would as 1 star is way too much. They should absolutely write that it is mostly made of chilly or that it s spicy as the spices it s all you will taste. I threw my part in the bin. It was impossible to eat. Very disappointed!

Yum

5 stars

Really tasty. I enjoyed these ravioli. I served them with a simple sauce made of steamed broccoli,olive oil,parmesan and ricotta cheese (all blended in a delicious cream). I'll buy them again

Don't eat if you don't like chilli

1 stars

Tomato & pancetta sounds like a good flavour to feed the kids right?...No!! it wasn't until they were moaning about their mouths being on fire that I discovered it had chill pepper in it!! Straight in the bin!! Not happy!!

Be warned - flavour doesn't match the name...

1 stars

This is the first time I've ever felt I wanted to write a review for a food product, but given that chilli or chilli pepper DOESN'T appear in the name or description of this ravioli, we couldn't believe how hot this pasta was. We won't be repeating the experience...

The "taste" was overwhelmingly of chili powder or

1 stars

The "taste" was overwhelmingly of chili powder or similar used and mentioned as last ingredient. I managed to eat some of it with a great deal of my own tomato and onion sauce, as I was hungry, but most of it was binned. There was no way I could discern the taste of tomato or pancetta.

Bought 1 pack on Saturday for my son and I don't k

1 stars

Bought 1 pack on Saturday for my son and I don't know if the recipe has changed or if it was swapped with the real tomato/pancetta ravioli during the production. It was very spicy and not at all like it tasted the last time i bought them. Very disappointed and would recommend the packaging stipulate how spicy this product is !!!

Far far too peppery

2 stars

I tried this Ravioli today and found the filling far far too peppery and spicy. My palate is highly developed and, after the first mouthful, was unable to taste the delicate tomato and pancetta flavour I was expecting. A great shame and terrible disappointment. My wife left almost all of her helping!

