Tesco Pulled Ham With Green Beans & Carrots 400G

£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1299kJ 309kcal
    15%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 351kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Pulled ham in mustard sauce with mashed potato, green beans and carrots.
  • Beautifully Balanced We know eating healthy can be hard. This is why we've created a new range of products to make healthy eating more tasty & achievable. Our chefs use a huge range of colourful ingredients to create nutritious recipes that are brilliantly tasty and with health benefits called out simply and clearly on every pack.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Ham (15%) [Pork Leg, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Green Bean, Whole Milk, Carrot, Water, Onion, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, White Wine, Black Mustard Seed, Pork Gelatine, Garlic Purée, Chicken Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Salt, Parsley, Vegetable Juice [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 5 mins /4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (370g**)
Energy351kJ / 84kcal1299kJ / 309kcal
Fat2.7g10.0g
Saturates1.1g4.0g
Carbohydrate7.6g28.1g
Sugars2.5g9.4g
Fibre1.4g5.3g
Protein6.5g24.1g
Salt0.5g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 370g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

poor quality

1 stars

have brought this a few times but the last 2 went straight in the bin when delivered! only had the next day date and the ham was brown!

Delicious. One of my favourites.

5 stars

Absolutely love this. Flavorsome sauce, the carrots had a bit of crunch - not mushy like in many microwave meals. The ham was tender with just the right amount of salt. Always happy to eat this.

Watery and bland. Bits of fat floating about too.

1 stars

Watery and bland. Bits of fat floating about too. Avoid.

Very disappointing quality of ham

1 stars

Although the veg and sauce nice enough, the meat was fatty and chewy and most of it went in the bin. Not sure why this product is so difficult for Tesco to keep in stock because it is not worth buying.

amazing

5 stars

Very tasty! the best ready meal ive had!

