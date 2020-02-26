Tesco Pulled Ham With Green Beans & Carrots 400G

poor quality
have brought this a few times but the last 2 went straight in the bin when delivered! only had the next day date and the ham was brown!
Delicious. One of my favourites.
Absolutely love this. Flavorsome sauce, the carrots had a bit of crunch - not mushy like in many microwave meals. The ham was tender with just the right amount of salt. Always happy to eat this.
Watery and bland. Bits of fat floating about too.
Very disappointing quality of ham
Although the veg and sauce nice enough, the meat was fatty and chewy and most of it went in the bin. Not sure why this product is so difficult for Tesco to keep in stock because it is not worth buying.
amazing
Very tasty! the best ready meal ive had!