Tesco Pork Loin With Beans & Apple Gravy 390G

£ 3.00
£7.70/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1236kJ 294kcal
    15%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Pork loin with apple and cider sauce and mashed potato.
  • We know eating healthy can be hard. This is why we've created a new range of products to make healthy eating more tasty & achievable. Our chefs use a huge range of colourful ingredients to create nutritious recipes that are brilliantly tasty and with health benefits called out simply and clearly on every pack.
  • Pack size: 390G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato (23%) [Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Water, Pork (15%), Green Bean, Carrot, Onion, Lentils, Apple, Cider, Cornflour, Apple Juice, Honey, Chicken Extract, Tomato Purée, Pork Gelatine, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sage, Vegetable Juice [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British pork

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

390g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (373g**)
Energy331kJ / 79kcal1236kJ / 294kcal
Fat1.9g7.0g
Saturates0.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate7.3g27.2g
Sugars2.4g8.8g
Fibre1.5g5.5g
Protein7.4g27.7g
Salt0.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 390g typically weighs 373g.--

Good quality.

5 stars

Good quality.

Not Nice

1 stars

I bought this for the first time this week as it was on offer, it will be the last time. The pork was just 1 small round slice about 3ins across that had no taste whatsoever, 5 tiny pieces of carrot, the dollop of mash is the powdered type like smash, the beans were undercooked, hard and to make things worse included 3 pieces of stalk not small either but over 3ins long. As for the sauce/gravy I couldn’t taste any apple or cider just the usual generic watery gravy that’s usually in much cheaper ready meals with soo much pepper it was vile. This isn’t exactly a cheap ready meal and I certainly wouldn’t recommend it especially for what it costs

Good

4 stars

Tasty meal. The "little bits" a previous review mentioned were lentils. There isn't any cabbage in this meal either so no idea what they were on about. The vegetables were tasty and the meat nice.

Not as bad as everyone makes out

4 stars

Looking at other reviews s was expecting this to be nasty but was pleasantly surprised. Not a bad tasty meal.

YUK!

1 stars

Not good, far too much pepper and tough.

Bad change in this former gorgeous dish

1 stars

This used to be gorgeous. Now it's totally tasteless with tough pork. What a pity!.

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting. And the price was ludicrous.

LOVE this, good quality yum!

5 stars

LOVE this, good quality yum!

Nice and tasty.

4 stars

Very nice tasty meal. Pork easy to eat. Please reduce the salt level Tesco.

Awful

1 stars

This is without doubt the most revolting meal I’ve tasted in a very long time. Not Tesco’s usual standard. I bought it because I needed to eat in a hurry and wanted low fat content. The pork was tough and tasted twice cooked. There were peculiar bits of round things that could have been anything. The cabbage was in tiny bits - the unwanted bits??!! The potato was smash??!! If you enjoy proper food then DO NOT BUY THIS. Sorry Teaco not up to your usual high quality

