Tesco Pork Loin With Beans & Apple Gravy 390G

Good quality.
Good quality.
Not Nice
I bought this for the first time this week as it was on offer, it will be the last time. The pork was just 1 small round slice about 3ins across that had no taste whatsoever, 5 tiny pieces of carrot, the dollop of mash is the powdered type like smash, the beans were undercooked, hard and to make things worse included 3 pieces of stalk not small either but over 3ins long. As for the sauce/gravy I couldn’t taste any apple or cider just the usual generic watery gravy that’s usually in much cheaper ready meals with soo much pepper it was vile. This isn’t exactly a cheap ready meal and I certainly wouldn’t recommend it especially for what it costs
Good
Tasty meal. The "little bits" a previous review mentioned were lentils. There isn't any cabbage in this meal either so no idea what they were on about. The vegetables were tasty and the meat nice.
Not as bad as everyone makes out
Looking at other reviews s was expecting this to be nasty but was pleasantly surprised. Not a bad tasty meal.
YUK!
Not good, far too much pepper and tough.
Bad change in this former gorgeous dish
This used to be gorgeous. Now it's totally tasteless with tough pork. What a pity!.
Disgusting
Disgusting. And the price was ludicrous.
LOVE this, good quality yum!
LOVE this, good quality yum!
Nice and tasty.
Very nice tasty meal. Pork easy to eat. Please reduce the salt level Tesco.
Awful
This is without doubt the most revolting meal I’ve tasted in a very long time. Not Tesco’s usual standard. I bought it because I needed to eat in a hurry and wanted low fat content. The pork was tough and tasted twice cooked. There were peculiar bits of round things that could have been anything. The cabbage was in tiny bits - the unwanted bits??!! The potato was smash??!! If you enjoy proper food then DO NOT BUY THIS. Sorry Teaco not up to your usual high quality