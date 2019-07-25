Tesco Red Thai Chicken Curry With Rice 380G

Hardly any sauce.
I would expect Thai Curry to be swimming in sauce as I have been to Thailand. Definitely not the case with this dish. Most disappointed. I shall not be buying again.
Or just chew on a lime...
Gotta love tesco for all they do well, but sorry guys, this is not one of those things... I think someone went a bit mad with the lime. I actually can't eat it and thats saying something! Wouldn't buy again. Perhaps a little less citrus in future?
Chickened out of that one did you Tesco?!
Got to say 2 tiny pieces of chicken was embarassing for 3 pounds. By tiny I mean less than 2cm Pieces. I'm shocked Tesco I really am!