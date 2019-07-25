By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Thai Chicken Curry With Rice 380G

1.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Red Thai Chicken Curry With Rice 380G
£ 3.00
£7.90/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1592kJ 377kcal
    19%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 419kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast pieces in a red Thai curry sauce with babycorn, green beans, red peppers, edamame soya beans and jasmine rice with quinoa.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • We know eating healthily can be hard. This is why we've created a new range of products to make healthy eating more tasty & achievable. Our chefs use a huge range of colourful ingredients to create nutritious recipes that are brilliantly tasty and with health benefits called out simply and clearly on every pack.
  • High in protein
  • Beautifully balanced
  • Beautifully balanced
  • High in protein
  • 1 pack contains 1 of your 5 a day
  • Healthy choice
  • Pack size: 380g
  • Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Skimmed Milk, Chicken Breast (16%), Babycorn, Green Bean, Red Pepper, Edamame Soya Beans, Quinoa, Tomato Purée, Onion, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Coconut Cream, Lime Leaf, Ginger Purée, Anchovy (Fish), Garlic Purée, Lemon Grass, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Honey, Coriander, Tamarind Paste, Coriander Powder, Dried Red Chilli, Shallot Purée, Galangal Purée, Lemon Grass Purée, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Kaffir Lime Peel, Thyme, Ground Cardamom, Coriander Root, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Insert. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g)
Energy419kJ / 99kcal1592kJ / 377kcal
Fat1.4g5.4g
Saturates0.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate15.1g57.4g
Sugars2.0g7.7g
Fibre1.2g4.7g
Protein5.9g22.2g
Salt0.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Hardly any sauce.

2 stars

I would expect Thai Curry to be swimming in sauce as I have been to Thailand. Definitely not the case with this dish. Most disappointed. I shall not be buying again.

Or just chew on a lime...

1 stars

Gotta love tesco for all they do well, but sorry guys, this is not one of those things... I think someone went a bit mad with the lime. I actually can't eat it and thats saying something! Wouldn't buy again. Perhaps a little less citrus in future?

Chickened out of that one did you Tesco?!

1 stars

Got to say 2 tiny pieces of chicken was embarassing for 3 pounds. By tiny I mean less than 2cm Pieces. I'm shocked Tesco I really am!

