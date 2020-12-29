By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Classic Hunters Chicken 400G

2.3(11)Write a review
Tesco Classic Hunters Chicken 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy966kJ 229kcal
    11%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars13.5g
    15%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast in a barbecue sauce topped with sweet cure bacon with added water, Cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese.
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Chicken breast in tangy BBQ sauce with sweet cured bacon and cheese. Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chicken Breast (37%), Tomato, Water, Tomato Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Honey, Sweet Cure Bacon With Added Water (2%) [Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Honey, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto norbixin) (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Fructose, Caramelised Sugar, Molasses, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Glucose Syrup, Onion Purée, Onion Powder, Mustard Bran, Black Pepper, Smoked Salt, Tamarind Paste, Spices, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Malic Acid), Sea Salt, Ginger Purée, White Pepper, Garlic Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20-25mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
800W/900W 3 mins 30 secs / 2 mins 30 secs
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat.
800W/900W 1 min 30 secs
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Heat on full power.
800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat.
800W/900W 5 mins / 3 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken and British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (176g**)
Energy549kJ / 130kcal966kJ / 229kcal
Fat3.2g5.6g
Saturates1.2g2.0g
Carbohydrate10.2g18.0g
Sugars7.7g13.5g
Fibre0.8g1.5g
Protein14.7g25.9g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 352g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

11 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Old broiler bird ??

2 stars

Used to love this but not sure if supplier has changed because the last twice the chicken has been so tough and stringy. Truly awful quality chicken. Was a lovely dish prior to that.

Diabetics beware.

1 stars

Diabetics be aware. Conventional bbq sauce has a little bit of molasses and syrup in it. This meal also has Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Honey, Invert Sugar Syrup, Caramelised Sugar, Molasses, Glucose Syrup. Not so much a genuine bbq sauce but more a liquified syrup meal that is 15% sugars and 18% salts. Most cheap "bbq" sauce meals are little more than good that should not go inside a human body.

Even smaller than the illustration on the packet

1 stars

Clearly, we had a different Hunters Chicken last time and the time before. This was miniscule, devoid of bacon and cheese but with a lot of sauce. We won't be buying it again.

Disappointing

1 stars

Not nearly so good as the previous one with sauce in a sachet. This sauce is insipid.

Definitely inferior to the previous version. Small

1 stars

Definitely inferior to the previous version. Small, dry pieces of chicken, hardly any cheese and the worst-tasting dried up bacon. Some of the reviews here seem to be for different products. Won't buy again.

Poor

1 stars

Chicken is so tough cant eat it.

Lovely product!

5 stars

This is a lovely product, plenty of sauce, chicken and wedges. The flavours are lovely, especially considering it is a ready meal but doesn't have that awful ready meal tang that most of them have. The only thing I would raise is that it takes a lot longer than 20 minutes to cook from frozen, more like 40 mins so not sure if there is a type on the packaging.

Got it home to find that the film lid was half ope

1 stars

Got it home to find that the film lid was half open. Straight in the bin. Thanks Tesco!

Mediocre as opposed to 'Classic'

2 stars

It isn't that I don't like it but so much as that this Hunters Chicken is poor compared with the equivalent from other major supermarkets. Because the sauce on the Tesco one is an indifferent barbecue sauce, the dish is nothing to write home about and in future I'll be buying from stores where they do manage a better quality 'Classic' product.

Lovely flavoursome dish, LOVE IT!!!!

5 stars

What a lovely dinner this makes it is full of flavour I enjoy it so much I lick the plate after he he!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Indian Chicken Jalfrezi 460G

£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Wicked Cauliflower Onion Bhaji Coconut Rice 345G

£ 3.50
£1.02/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here