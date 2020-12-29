Tesco Classic Hunters Chicken 400G

Old broiler bird ??
Used to love this but not sure if supplier has changed because the last twice the chicken has been so tough and stringy. Truly awful quality chicken. Was a lovely dish prior to that.
Diabetics beware.
Diabetics be aware. Conventional bbq sauce has a little bit of molasses and syrup in it. This meal also has Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Honey, Invert Sugar Syrup, Caramelised Sugar, Molasses, Glucose Syrup. Not so much a genuine bbq sauce but more a liquified syrup meal that is 15% sugars and 18% salts. Most cheap "bbq" sauce meals are little more than good that should not go inside a human body.
Even smaller than the illustration on the packet
Clearly, we had a different Hunters Chicken last time and the time before. This was miniscule, devoid of bacon and cheese but with a lot of sauce. We won't be buying it again.
Disappointing
Not nearly so good as the previous one with sauce in a sachet. This sauce is insipid.
Definitely inferior to the previous version. Small
Definitely inferior to the previous version. Small, dry pieces of chicken, hardly any cheese and the worst-tasting dried up bacon. Some of the reviews here seem to be for different products. Won't buy again.
Poor
Chicken is so tough cant eat it.
Lovely product!
This is a lovely product, plenty of sauce, chicken and wedges. The flavours are lovely, especially considering it is a ready meal but doesn't have that awful ready meal tang that most of them have. The only thing I would raise is that it takes a lot longer than 20 minutes to cook from frozen, more like 40 mins so not sure if there is a type on the packaging.
Got it home to find that the film lid was half ope
Got it home to find that the film lid was half open. Straight in the bin. Thanks Tesco!
Mediocre as opposed to 'Classic'
It isn't that I don't like it but so much as that this Hunters Chicken is poor compared with the equivalent from other major supermarkets. Because the sauce on the Tesco one is an indifferent barbecue sauce, the dish is nothing to write home about and in future I'll be buying from stores where they do manage a better quality 'Classic' product.
Lovely flavoursome dish, LOVE IT!!!!
What a lovely dinner this makes it is full of flavour I enjoy it so much I lick the plate after he he!