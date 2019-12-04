By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato & Basil Sauce 600G

Tesco Tomato & Basil Sauce 600G
£ 2.40
£0.40/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy318kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 212kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • A tomato sauce with garlic, basil, olive oil (0.9%) and oregano.
  • Sweet & Herby Tomatoes, onion and garlic, finished with olive oil (0.9%) and basil. Just as you would when cooking a sauce at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected tomatoes and seasoning
  • Sweet & herby
  • Tomatoes, onion and garlic, finished with olive oil (0.9g) and basil
  • 1/4 of a pot = 1 of your 5 a day
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (56%), Water, Tomato Juice, Onion, Basil, Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Salt, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Hob
Instructions: 6-7 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (150g)
Energy212kJ / 51kcal318kJ / 76kcal
Fat2.1g3.2g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate6.3g9.5g
Sugars4.2g6.3g
Fibre1.1g1.7g
Protein1.1g1.7g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

