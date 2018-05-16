By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato & Mascarpone Sauce 600G

Tesco Tomato & Mascarpone Sauce 600G
£ 2.40
£0.40/100g
¼ of a pot
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • A creamy tomato sauce with mascarpone full fat soft cheese and basil.
  • Sweet & Creamy Tomato, onion and garlic blended with mascarpone, finished with basil. Just as you would when cooking a sauce at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected tomatoes and seasoning.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Tomato (21%), Skimmed Milk, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Single Cream (Milk), Carrot, Onion, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Cornflour, Basil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Hob
Instructions: 6-7 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (150g)
Energy383kJ / 92kcal574kJ / 138kcal
Fat6.5g9.8g
Saturates3.5g5.3g
Carbohydrate5.3g8.0g
Sugars2.8g4.2g
Fibre0.8g1.2g
Protein2.7g4.1g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

