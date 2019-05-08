By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cherry & Kirsch Mousse 100G

Tesco Finest Cherry & Kirsch Mousse 100G
£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Offer

Each pot
  • Energy812kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates7.9g
    40%
  • Sugars16.7g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 812kJ / 195kcal

Product Description

  • Cherry and kirsch mousse.
  • Rich and Indulgent Made with West Country cream West Country whipping cream gives this mousse richness in flavour and texture, which is lifted by the fruity, cherry rich compote, enhanced by subtle notes of Kirsch.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (30%), Cherry (24%), Whole Milk, Sugar, Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Kirsch (2%), Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Tapioca Starch, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pot (100g)%RI*
Energy812kJ / 195kcal10%
Fat11.6g17%
Saturates7.9g40%
Carbohydrate19.6g8%
Sugars16.7g19%
Fibre0.5g
Protein2.7g5%
Salt0.1g2%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Gorgeous

5 stars

Oh my goodness, this is really good, you can taste the cherries and the kirsch, it's a teeny bit boozy. Will definitely buy again.

Lovely dessert

5 stars

Tried this for the first time today. Nice taste & well filled with good size bits of cherry. Nice aftertaste. Good value & I’ll definitely buy this again.

Decadent

5 stars

Unusual & gorgeous .... please bring it back !! i look every day to see if its return on my local store shelve

Absolutely delicious. Just the right amount of kir

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Just the right amount of kirsch too. Yum yum

Tasteless

1 stars

Bland, not even the slightest taste or smell of cherry, very disappointed as the day before i had the mango and passion fruit mousse which was very nice.

Gorgeous darling!

5 stars

Oh my word! This is fantastic!

