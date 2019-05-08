Tesco Finest Cherry & Kirsch Mousse 100G

Gorgeous
Oh my goodness, this is really good, you can taste the cherries and the kirsch, it's a teeny bit boozy. Will definitely buy again.
Lovely dessert
Tried this for the first time today. Nice taste & well filled with good size bits of cherry. Nice aftertaste. Good value & I’ll definitely buy this again.
Decadent
Unusual & gorgeous .... please bring it back !! i look every day to see if its return on my local store shelve
Absolutely delicious. Just the right amount of kir
Absolutely delicious. Just the right amount of kirsch too. Yum yum
Tasteless
Bland, not even the slightest taste or smell of cherry, very disappointed as the day before i had the mango and passion fruit mousse which was very nice.
Gorgeous darling!
Oh my word! This is fantastic!