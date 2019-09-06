Ms Molly's Strawberry Cheesecake 90G

Absolutely tasty pregnant and loving the taste x
Absolutely tasty pregnant and loving the taste x
Great!
Great quality with a small price tag, lovely for a small treat.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 988kJ / 236kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Strawberry (6%), Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Purée (2%), Potato Starch, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
90g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (90g)
|Energy
|988kJ / 236kcal
|890kJ / 212kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|33.1g
|29.8g
|Sugars
|19.0g
|17.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019