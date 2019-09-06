By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ms Molly's Strawberry Cheesecake 90G

5(2)Write a review
Ms Molly's Strawberry Cheesecake 90G
£ 0.36
£0.40/100g
One pot
  • Energy890kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars17.1g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 988kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry Cheesecake.
  • Digestive biscuit crumb topped with cheesecake filling and strawberry compote. Seriously scrummy cheesecake with a strawberry topping.
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Strawberry (6%), Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Purée (2%), Potato Starch, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (90g)
Energy988kJ / 236kcal890kJ / 212kcal
Fat10.0g9.0g
Saturates3.8g3.4g
Carbohydrate33.1g29.8g
Sugars19.0g17.1g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein2.9g2.6g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely tasty pregnant and loving the taste x

5 stars

Absolutely tasty pregnant and loving the taste x

Great!

5 stars

Great quality with a small price tag, lovely for a small treat.

Usually bought next

Ms Molly's S/Berrytrifle 2X115g 230G

£ 0.59
£0.26/100g

Ms Mollys Toffee Cheesecake 90G

£ 0.36
£0.40/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here