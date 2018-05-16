- Why Mel B is never giving up on love, should your man ever be allowed to tell you what to wear, and one woman reckons female friends aren¿t all they¿re cracked up to be. Plus, your autumn beauty regime sorted, a Slimming World meal plan to help you lose up to 7lb in two weeks, and be a star baker with Great British Bake Off recipes
- Woman is a smart and entertaining read for busy 30- and 40- something, modern family women. Its broad content mix covers everything relevant to her everyday life; through-provoking real-life stories, topical celebrity news, easy health and diet recommendations, relationship advice, smart shopping tips, wearable fashion, confidence-boosting beauty, and easy home, food and lifestyle tips. Woman, your smarter weekly magazine.
