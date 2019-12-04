By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt With Honey 200G

Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt With Honey 200G
£ 0.60
£0.30/100g
1/2 of a pot
  • Energy346kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free Greek style natural yogurt blended with honey sauce.
  • Thick & Velvety Blended with honey for a sweetened, smooth yogurt
  • Thick & velvety
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fat Free Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Honey (5%), Brown Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (100g)
Energy346kJ / 81kcal346kJ / 81kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate13.1g13.1g
Sugars12.7g12.7g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein6.8g6.8g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

