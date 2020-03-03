By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 200G
£ 0.60
£0.30/100g
1/2 of a pot (100g)
  • Energy220kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 220kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free natural yogurt.
  • 100% British Milk Made in the West Country for a smooth, silky texture
  • 100% British Milk
  • © Tesco 2019.
  • B=SC0269
  • C=SC4130
  • 0% fat
  • 100% British milk
  • Healthy choice
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Protein supports the maintenance of normal bones
  • High in protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (100g)
Energy220kJ / 52kcal220kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.8g6.8g
Sugars6.8g6.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein5.5g5.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Offer

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco British Double Cream 150Ml

£ 0.70
£0.47/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here