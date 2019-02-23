By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Manchego Cheese 150G

Tesco Manchego Cheese 150G
£ 2.50
£16.67/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy526kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1752kJ / 423kcal

Product Description

  • Manchego PDO cheese, made from pasteurised sheep's milk.
  • Traditionally made for a delicate, sweet flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Manchego Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain using milk from Spain by Quesos Rocinante (Malagon, Ciudad Real)

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1752kJ / 423kcal526kJ / 127kcal
Fat35.8g10.7g
Saturates24.7g7.4g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.2g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.4g7.3g
Salt1.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 5 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

