Hipp Organic Follow On Milk Ready To Feed 250Ml

Hipp Organic Follow On Milk Ready To Feed 250Ml
£ 0.89
£3.56/litre

Product Description

  • Organic follow-on milk
  • An ideal complement to the weaning diet from 6 months onwards when moving from breast or infant milk feeding.
  • Organic baby milk from 6 months
  • Gentle organic follow on milk
  • We've been passionately following our beliefs, our dreams, our natural instincts, for four generations now. Driven by an intuitive feeling that green is good. That organic is better. That pesticides are pesky. And above all else, that babies deserve to feel HiPP inside and out.
  • Ready to feed recyclable bottle
  • Contains iron and iodine which contribute to normal cognitive development
  • Contains vitamin A, C, and D which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system
  • Pack size: 250ml
Information

Ingredients

Organic Partially Skimmed Milk, Organic Partially Demineralised Whey, Water, Organic Lactose, Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Rapeseed Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Organic Lactose), Emulsifier Organic Lecithin, Vitamins [Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin A, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Sulphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store dry and at room temperature before opening, out of direct sunlight.For best before date, see base of bottle

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to feed organic follow on milk
  • Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully; failure to do so may make your baby ill
  • 1. Check best before date and shake well before use
  • 2. Remove plastic lid and gently squeeze bottle to check if foil seal is intact
  • 3. Pour required amount of milk into a bottle or beaker
  • 4. Feed at room temperature or warm if desired (check temperature before feeding)
  • 5. For hygiene reasons, discard any unfinished feed in bottle or beaker as soon as possible and always within 2 hours.
  • Important feeding information
  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur which could cause scalding
  • A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding
  • Clean your baby's teeth regularly and introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent prolonged/frequent contact of teeth with milk feeds which may increase the risk of tooth decay
  • Unused milk left in this bottle can be resealed and stored in the fridge (at about 4-6°C) for up to 48 hours
  • Feeding Guide
  • Babies from 6 months onwards need about 500ml to 600ml of HiPP Organic follow on milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or added to other foods. However this is only a guide and your baby may need more or less than this. If you would like more advice, please ask your health professional.

Warnings

  • Important Notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies. HiPP Organic follow on milk is intended for use after six months of age as part of a mixed diet and should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before this age. The decision to start weaning, including the introduction of a follow on formula before 6 months of age, should only be made on the advice of a health professional based on the individual infant's specific nutritional needs.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,

Return to

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG10 0SQ.
  • www.hipp.co.uk

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml feed†
Energy 292kJ/70kcal
Fat 3.2g
of which saturates 1.4g
of which polyunsaturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate8.1g
of which: sugars 8.1g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 1.9g
Salt 0.08g
Sodium 0.03g
Potassium 80mg
Calcium 70mg
Phosphorus 50mg
Chloride 60mg
Magnesium 6.8mg
Iron 1.1mg (14%**)
Zinc 0.7mg
Copper 0.035mg
Iodine 15µg (19%**)
Manganese 0.0070mg
Selenium 2.0µg
Fluoride <0.010mg
Vitamin C 10mg (22%**)
Vitamin A 70µg (18%**)
Vitamin D 1.2µg (17%**)
Vitamin E 1.0mg
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.06mg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.18mg
Vitamin B6 0.04mg
Vitamin B12 0.15µg
Folic acid 10µg
Pantothenic acid 0.45mg
Vitamin K 5µg
Biotin 1.5µg
Niacin 0.60mg
Linoleic acid (omega-6)0.5g
α-linolenic acid (omega-3)0.08g
Galacto-oligosaccharides0.5g
Lactose7.9g
Further nutritional values-
†Typical values per 100ml-
**Nutrient Reference Value-

Important Notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. HiPP Organic follow on milk is intended for use after six months of age as part of a mixed diet and should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before this age. The decision to start weaning, including the introduction of a follow on formula before 6 months of age, should only be made on the advice of a health professional based on the individual infant's specific nutritional needs.

