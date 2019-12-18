Hipp Organic Follow On Milk Ready To Feed 250Ml

Product Description
- Organic follow-on milk
- An ideal complement to the weaning diet from 6 months onwards when moving from breast or infant milk feeding.
- Organic baby milk from 6 months
- Gentle organic follow on milk
- We've been passionately following our beliefs, our dreams, our natural instincts, for four generations now. Driven by an intuitive feeling that green is good. That organic is better. That pesticides are pesky. And above all else, that babies deserve to feel HiPP inside and out.
- Ready to feed recyclable bottle
- Contains iron and iodine which contribute to normal cognitive development
- Contains vitamin A, C, and D which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Organic Partially Skimmed Milk, Organic Partially Demineralised Whey, Water, Organic Lactose, Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Rapeseed Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Organic Lactose), Emulsifier Organic Lecithin, Vitamins [Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin A, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Sulphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store dry and at room temperature before opening, out of direct sunlight.For best before date, see base of bottle
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to feed organic follow on milk
- Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully; failure to do so may make your baby ill
- 1. Check best before date and shake well before use
- 2. Remove plastic lid and gently squeeze bottle to check if foil seal is intact
- 3. Pour required amount of milk into a bottle or beaker
- 4. Feed at room temperature or warm if desired (check temperature before feeding)
- 5. For hygiene reasons, discard any unfinished feed in bottle or beaker as soon as possible and always within 2 hours.
- Important feeding information
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur which could cause scalding
- A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding
- Clean your baby's teeth regularly and introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent prolonged/frequent contact of teeth with milk feeds which may increase the risk of tooth decay
- Unused milk left in this bottle can be resealed and stored in the fridge (at about 4-6°C) for up to 48 hours
- Feeding Guide
- Babies from 6 months onwards need about 500ml to 600ml of HiPP Organic follow on milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or added to other foods. However this is only a guide and your baby may need more or less than this. If you would like more advice, please ask your health professional.
Warnings
- Important Notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. HiPP Organic follow on milk is intended for use after six months of age as part of a mixed diet and should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before this age. The decision to start weaning, including the introduction of a follow on formula before 6 months of age, should only be made on the advice of a health professional based on the individual infant's specific nutritional needs.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- HiPP UK Limited,
- The Stable Block,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Berkshire,
Return to
- RG10 0SQ.
- www.hipp.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml feed†
|Energy
|292kJ/70kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|of which polyunsaturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|of which: sugars
|8.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.08g
|Sodium
|0.03g
|Potassium
|80mg
|Calcium
|70mg
|Phosphorus
|50mg
|Chloride
|60mg
|Magnesium
|6.8mg
|Iron
|1.1mg (14%**)
|Zinc
|0.7mg
|Copper
|0.035mg
|Iodine
|15µg (19%**)
|Manganese
|0.0070mg
|Selenium
|2.0µg
|Fluoride
|<0.010mg
|Vitamin C
|10mg (22%**)
|Vitamin A
|70µg (18%**)
|Vitamin D
|1.2µg (17%**)
|Vitamin E
|1.0mg
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.06mg
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.18mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04mg
|Vitamin B12
|0.15µg
|Folic acid
|10µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.45mg
|Vitamin K
|5µg
|Biotin
|1.5µg
|Niacin
|0.60mg
|Linoleic acid (omega-6)
|0.5g
|α-linolenic acid (omega-3)
|0.08g
|Galacto-oligosaccharides
|0.5g
|Lactose
|7.9g
|Further nutritional values
|-
|†Typical values per 100ml
|-
|**Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
Important Notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. HiPP Organic follow on milk is intended for use after six months of age as part of a mixed diet and should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before this age. The decision to start weaning, including the introduction of a follow on formula before 6 months of age, should only be made on the advice of a health professional based on the individual infant's specific nutritional needs.
