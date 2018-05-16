Tesco Mediterranean Vegetable Flatbread

- Energy1172kJ 278kcal14%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 242kcal
Product Description
- A white dough flatbread topped with Mozzarella and Extra Mature Cheddar cheese, red pepper paste, yellow and red peppers and red onions.
- Topped with red pepper sauce, diced peppers, red onion and Mozzarella cheese for a taste of the Med
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mediterranean Vegetables (8%)(Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, Red Onion), Red Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (4%), Extra Mature Cheddar (Milk) (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Olive Oil, Deactivated Yeast, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) contains: Milk, Anti-caking Agent (Potato Starch), Salt, Curding Agent (Calcium Chloride), Coagulating Enzyme (Vegetarian Rennet), Starter Culture,
Extra Mature Cheddar (Milk) contains: Milk, Salt, Anti-caking Agent (Potato Starch), Coagulating Enzyme (Vegetarian Rennet), Starter Culture,
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Net Contents
115g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1019kJ / 242kcal
|1172kJ / 278kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|37.5g
|43.1g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|2.3g
|Protein
|8.9g
|10.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
