Tesco Mediterranean Vegetable Flatbread

Tesco Mediterranean Vegetable Flatbread

Each flatbread
  Energy1172kJ 278kcal
    14%
  Fat6.7g
    10%
  Saturates3.2g
    16%
  Sugars5.1g
    6%
  Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 242kcal

Product Description

  • A white dough flatbread topped with Mozzarella and Extra Mature Cheddar cheese, red pepper paste, yellow and red peppers and red onions.
  • Topped with red pepper sauce, diced peppers, red onion and Mozzarella cheese for a taste of the Med

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mediterranean Vegetables (8%)(Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, Red Onion), Red Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (4%), Extra Mature Cheddar (Milk) (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Olive Oil, Deactivated Yeast, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) contains: Milk, Anti-caking Agent (Potato Starch), Salt, Curding Agent (Calcium Chloride), Coagulating Enzyme (Vegetarian Rennet), Starter Culture,

Extra Mature Cheddar (Milk) contains: Milk, Salt, Anti-caking Agent (Potato Starch), Coagulating Enzyme (Vegetarian Rennet), Starter Culture,

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1019kJ / 242kcal1172kJ / 278kcal
Fat5.8g6.7g
Saturates2.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate37.5g43.1g
Sugars4.4g5.1g
Fibre2.0g2.3g
Protein8.9g10.2g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

