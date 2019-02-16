Tesco Mozzarella Basil And Tomato Flatbread

Should be labelled 'Mini or Child's Flatbread'
Didn't think this flatbread would be so small - 16cm x 10cm. Doesn't say in the description that it would be suitable for one person although it's barely enough for one. Also, the dough was quite hard.
Absolutely Awful
I really LOVE some of the Tesco Bakery Speciality Loaves so had high hopes for this flatbread. It’s horrible! The bread was of a cardboard texture, the “mozzarella” was like hard molten plastic, and the pesto was way too concentrated and highly seasoned. Poor Quality all round, sadly very disappointing.