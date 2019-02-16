By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mozzarella Basil And Tomato Flatbread

1.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Mozzarella Basil And Tomato Flatbread
£ 0.75
£0.75/each
Each flatbread
  • Energy1247kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1134kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • A white dough flatbread topped with a pesto sauce, soft, medium fat mozzarella cheese and tomato.
  • Topped with basil pesto, mozzarella and oven roasted tomatoes for a savoury flatbread

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (13%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato, Basil (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Deactivated Yeast, Dextrose, Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Garlic, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Mozzarella Cheese contains: Milk, Anti-caking Agent (Potato Starch), Salt, Starter Culture, Coagulating Enzyme (Vegetarian Rennet),

Medium Fat Hard Cheese contains: Milk, Salt, Coagulating Enzyme (Microbial Rennet).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1134kJ / 269kcal1247kJ / 296kcal
Fat7.1g7.8g
Saturates2.3g2.5g
Carbohydrate41.6g45.8g
Sugars3.0g3.3g
Fibre3.1g3.4g
Protein8.3g9.1g
Salt1.0g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When baked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Should be labelled 'Mini or Child's Flatbread'

2 stars

Didn't think this flatbread would be so small - 16cm x 10cm. Doesn't say in the description that it would be suitable for one person although it's barely enough for one. Also, the dough was quite hard.

Absolutely Awful

1 stars

I really LOVE some of the Tesco Bakery Speciality Loaves so had high hopes for this flatbread. It’s horrible! The bread was of a cardboard texture, the “mozzarella” was like hard molten plastic, and the pesto was way too concentrated and highly seasoned. Poor Quality all round, sadly very disappointing.

