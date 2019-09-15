By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lactose Free Peach Yogurt 400G

Tesco Lactose Free Peach Yogurt 400G
£ 1.40
£0.35/100g
one-quarter of a pot
  • Energy302kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Lactose free low fat peach yogurt fortified with vitamin D.
  • Same great taste, no lactose Tesco Lactose Free range is made from real milk. All the taste of regular dairy without the discomfort caused by lactose intolerance. Now you can enjoy your favourite dairy products Lactose free
  • Made with cow's milk
  • Lactose free
  • Low fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Peach (10%), Sugar, Peach Concentrate (2%), Cornflour, Lactase Enzyme, Flavouring, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Lactose free low fat peach yogurt is not suitable for milk allergy sufferers.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Greece using milk from Greece

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove peach stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesone-quarter of a pot (100g)one-quarter of a pot
Energy302kJ / 72kcal302kJ / 72kcal
Fat1.9g1.9g
Saturates1.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate10.2g10.2g
Sugars9.3g9.3g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein3.4g3.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin D1.0µg (20%NRV)1.0µg (20%NRV)

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove peach stones, some may remain.

Quite tasty

4 stars

Quite good, would be nicer if not low fat.

