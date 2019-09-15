Tesco Lactose Free Peach Yogurt 400G

Quite tasty
Quite good, would be nicer if not low fat.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 72kcal
INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Peach (10%), Sugar, Peach Concentrate (2%), Cornflour, Lactase Enzyme, Flavouring, Vitamin D
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in Greece using milk from Greece
Pack contains 4 servings
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|one-quarter of a pot (100g)
|one-quarter of a pot
|Energy
|302kJ / 72kcal
|302kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2g
|10.2g
|Sugars
|9.3g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|3.4g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|1.0µg (20%NRV)
|1.0µg (20%NRV)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove peach stones, some may remain.
