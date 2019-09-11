By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans Minced Beef & Onion Pie 150G
£ 0.74
£0.49/100g
Each pack
  • Energy2001kJ 480kcal
    24%
  • Fat31.2g
    45%
  • Saturates14.3g
    72%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1334kJ / 320kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with minced beef and onion in gravy, topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • Proper Tasty
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Beef (20%), Palm Oil, Onion (4%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Beef Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Tomato Purée, Carrot Concentrate, Leek Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Black Pepper, Laurel, Tarragon Oil, Thyme Oil, Garlic Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Made using British & EU beef

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (150g)
Energy1334kJ / 320kcal2001kJ / 480kcal
Fat20.8g31.2g
Saturates9.5g14.3g
Carbohydrate24.4g36.6g
Sugars1.3g2.0g
Fibre1.9g2.8g
Protein7.9g11.8g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

There,s almost no filling in these pies thy are al

1 stars

There,s almost no filling in these pies thy are all pastry what a rip off.

Totally disgusting, tasted more like a cornish pas

1 stars

Totally disgusting, tasted more like a cornish pasty.

Yuk! This is an air pie with a dribble of gravy a

1 stars

Yuk! This is an air pie with a dribble of gravy and a few lumps of gristle. Even my dog turned his nose up when I offered it to him before it went in the bin. I only give it one star because I'm unable to give it none.

Great but solid pastry if cooked to instructions

4 stars

Would have loved it if I hadn't followed cooking instructions!! 20 minutes is way too long! 15 would probably have done

