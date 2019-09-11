Eastmans Minced Beef & Onion Pie 150G

There,s almost no filling in these pies thy are al
There,s almost no filling in these pies thy are all pastry what a rip off.
Totally disgusting, tasted more like a cornish pasty.
Yuk! This is an air pie with a dribble of gravy and a few lumps of gristle. Even my dog turned his nose up when I offered it to him before it went in the bin. I only give it one star because I'm unable to give it none.
Great but solid pastry if cooked to instructions
Would have loved it if I hadn't followed cooking instructions!! 20 minutes is way too long! 15 would probably have done