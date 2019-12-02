By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Healthy Living Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G

1.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Healthy Living Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1609kJ 381kcal
    19%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 431kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast in a spiced tomato and cream sauce with cooked spiced basmati rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • 1609kJ / 381kcal per serving Low fat recipe
  • 1609kJ / 381kcal per serving Low fat recipe
  • Calorie controlled
  • 1609kJ/381kcal per serving
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Healthy choice
  • One pack = 1 of your 5 a day
  • 9 SmartPoints
  • High in protein
  • Low fat recipe
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in protein
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Basmati Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Colour (Turmeric Extract), Cardamom, Bay Leaf], Chicken Breast (19%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Skimmed Milk, Single Cream (Milk) (2.5%), Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Tomato Juice, Salt, Paprika, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 mins
Peel back film lid. Add a teaspoon of water to the rice, stir both compartments and re-cover, then heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (373g**)
Energy431kJ / 102kcal1609kJ / 381kcal
Fat1.5g5.5g
Saturates0.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate14.8g55.2g
Sugars1.6g6.1g
Fibre1.4g5.1g
Protein6.7g25.2g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 373g.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 9 per 373g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Hardly any flavour and it only included 3 small cu

1 stars

Hardly any flavour and it only included 3 small cubes of chicken and I couldnt eat one of the pieces of chicken as it had gone all rubbery and hard

There was very little flavour to this meal and the

2 stars

There was very little flavour to this meal and there were only 4 prawns. It was edible but disappointing

inedible - so bitter tasting didn't eat it

1 stars

DONT BUY - COMPLETELY BITTER - THREW IT AWAY

Tried once. But not again!

2 stars

DIsappointed for once. Found this dish somewhat bland, rough, in taste....Now. Why is that?

Three small cubes if chicken in a watery curry sau

1 stars

Three small cubes if chicken in a watery curry sauce is not my idea of a curry. I will not order this gain.

Usually bought next

Tesco Diet Spaghetti Bolognese 380G

£ 2.50
£0.66/100g

Offer

Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 380G

£ 2.50
£0.66/100g

Offer

Tesco Chicken Jambalaya 385G

£ 2.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Chilli & Rice 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here