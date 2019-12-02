Tesco Healthy Living Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G

Hardly any flavour and it only included 3 small cu
Hardly any flavour and it only included 3 small cubes of chicken and I couldnt eat one of the pieces of chicken as it had gone all rubbery and hard
There was very little flavour to this meal and the
There was very little flavour to this meal and there were only 4 prawns. It was edible but disappointing
inedible - so bitter tasting didn't eat it
DONT BUY - COMPLETELY BITTER - THREW IT AWAY
Tried once. But not again!
DIsappointed for once. Found this dish somewhat bland, rough, in taste....Now. Why is that?
Three small cubes if chicken in a watery curry sau
Three small cubes if chicken in a watery curry sauce is not my idea of a curry. I will not order this gain.