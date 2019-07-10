Light & Free Skyr Raspberry Yogurt 150G

So good and so tasty. Yum yum yum!! 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 10th July 2019 Oh my these yoghurts are so yummy and so healthy. After being on a diet for over a month now i was in fesperate need of a sweet fix and decided to try these yoghurts. And oh my am i glad i did. They are just so yummy. Really creamy and tasty and the strawberry flavour is divine. Not to sweet not to sour just right. And the fact they are healthy too. Even better. As dont feel to bad if i eat two!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I like it! 4 stars Review from Danone Activia 10th July 2019 I have to say to be honest I don' t really like 0% fat products. I always give it a try but I'm not a fan of it and with a SKYR it was the same. It is not to bad and it taste good but it is not the tthe best one for me. Nice and smooth, light and in a good tube. For someone who likes this tipe of yoghurts it will be perfect. I did enjoed it but I still need to look for the perfect one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect! 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 9th July 2019 A lightly fruity flavour and lovely consistency. The texture was delightful with the added bonus of being fat and sugar free!!! I did feel fuller for longer and felt the benefit of the high protein level. A delicious healthy snack that tastes more like a treat!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for sweet yoghurt lovers 4 stars Review from Danone Activia 8th July 2019 I tried Light and Free Skyr as I love yoghurts and healthier version was appealing. It’s light, but creamy, there are pieces of fruit which adds a lovely flavour. I found the yoghurt too sweet for me (although there is no added sugar), but I have always preferred yoghurts with less sugar, so it is up to personal preference. Other than that it is a lovely pot of snack and with less fat and sugar. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 5th July 2019 I bought this product and was pleasantly surprised how tasty it was full of flavour and very creamy texture. Highly recommend for taste and enjoyment. Certainly will be getting the rest of the brand to try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick and creamy 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 4th July 2019 These are lovely yogurts really thick and so creamy I enjoyed mine with berries and granola it’s so satisfying and it’s surprisingly very filling I liked the flavour aswell but would be great to see more flavours available in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely Delicious. 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 4th July 2019 This yoghurt is delicious. 0% added sugar - Perfect. 0% Fat - Perfect again. The raspberry taste is gorgeous!! The taste is great, the value is great and I will be buying this again. Even my husband likes it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and free 5 stars Review from Danone Activia 3rd July 2019 This yoghurt has a really nice taste to it. You can enjoy this as a snack at anytime, It contains 30% calories less than the standard yoghurt. It contains 0% fat 0%added sugar and contains a healthy 14g of protein per pot. I will definitely stick to these from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great healthy option. 4 stars Review from Danone Activia 3rd July 2019 Great as a healthy option yogurt however it had a bit of an after taste, possibly artificial sweetener. The texture is not as thick and creamy as some low fat greek yogurts I have tried. I will still try other flavours because of the health benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]