By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Light & Free Skyr Blueberry 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Light & Free Skyr Blueberry 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Icelandic style strained yogurt with blueberry preparation, with sweetener.
  • Light* & Free
  • *Over 30% fewer calories than most full fat fruit yogurts
  • 342 kJ 81 kcal per pot▲
  • ▲4% of an adult's reference intake. Per 100g: 228kJ / 54kcal
  • 0% fat
  • 14g protein per pot
  • Sweetened with an extract from the stevia leaf
  • 0% added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Blueberry (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Calcium Citrates, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Potassium Chloride), Thickener (Carrageenan), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Flavourings, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from a natural source (Stevia Extract))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in France

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK Free Phone 0808-144-9451
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI Callsave 1800-949-992
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1 pot (150g)%RI*** per pot
Energy (kJ/kcal)228/54342/814
Fat (g)<0.5<0.5<1
of which saturates (g)0.10.21
Carbohydrate (g)3.85.72
of which sugars (g)3.55.26
Protein (g)9.11428
Salt (g)0.030.041
Calcium (mg) (%RI***)122 (15%)18423
***RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Light & Free Skyr Raspberry Yogurt 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Arla Skyr Nordic Sour Cherry Yogurt 150G

£ 0.85
£0.57/100g

Arla Skyr Strawberry Yogurt 150G

£ 0.85
£0.57/100g

Arla Protein Blueberry Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here