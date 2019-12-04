Light & Free Skyr Blueberry 150G

Product Description
- Icelandic style strained yogurt with blueberry preparation, with sweetener.
- Light* & Free
- *Over 30% fewer calories than most full fat fruit yogurts
- 342 kJ 81 kcal per pot▲
- ▲4% of an adult's reference intake. Per 100g: 228kJ / 54kcal
- 0% fat
- 14g protein per pot
- Sweetened with an extract from the stevia leaf
- 0% added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Blueberry (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Calcium Citrates, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Potassium Chloride), Thickener (Carrageenan), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Flavourings, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from a natural source (Stevia Extract))
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Produce of
Produced in France
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
Return to
- UK Free Phone 0808-144-9451
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- ROI Callsave 1800-949-992
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1 pot (150g)
|%RI*** per pot
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|228/54
|342/81
|4
|Fat (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|<1
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.2
|1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|3.8
|5.7
|2
|of which sugars (g)
|3.5
|5.2
|6
|Protein (g)
|9.1
|14
|28
|Salt (g)
|0.03
|0.04
|1
|Calcium (mg) (%RI***)
|122 (15%)
|184
|23
|***RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019