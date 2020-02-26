By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mac & Cheese 330G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mac & Cheese 330G
£ 1.75
£0.53/100g
Each pack (330g)
  • Energy1821kJ 432kcal
    22%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked macaroni pasta with a milk, cheese and cream sauce.
  • Pasta Pot Rich, creamy Cheddar cheese sauce
  • Pasta Pot Rich, creamy Cheddar cheese sauce
  • Rich, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Whole Milk, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Single Cream (Milk), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Regato Cheese (Milk), Salt, Mustard Seed, Cracked Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Turmeric Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 3 mins / 2 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 6 mins
Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (330g)
Energy552kJ / 131kcal1821kJ / 432kcal
Fat3.3g11.0g
Saturates1.9g6.1g
Carbohydrate19.1g63.0g
Sugars1.2g4.0g
Fibre1.4g4.5g
Protein5.5g18.1g
Salt0.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Rice Pot Chicken And Chorizo Paella 330G

£ 1.75
£0.53/100g

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Rice Pot 330G

£ 1.75
£0.53/100g

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Snack Pot Spicy Bbq Pork Noodles 280G

£ 1.75
£0.63/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here