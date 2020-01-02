New Zeland Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
- Energy364kJ 88kcal-%
- Fat0g-%
- Saturates0g-%
- Sugars0.5g-%
- Salt<0.01g-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ / 70kcal
Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc. Wine of New Zealand. Marlborough.
- Showing intense flavours of passion fruit, lemons and gooseberry with a refreshing finish. This white from the Marlborough region in New Zealand's South Island is perfect as an aperitif or with creamy chicken or pasta dishes.
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk and sulphites.
Storage
Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 1 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 1 days.
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand, Bottled in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75cl e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|per glass 125ml
|Energy
|291kJ / 70kcal
|364kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
