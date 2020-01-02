By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
New Zeland Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

New Zeland Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc. Wine of New Zealand. Marlborough.
  • Showing intense flavours of passion fruit, lemons and gooseberry with a refreshing finish. This white from the Marlborough region in New Zealand's South Island is perfect as an aperitif or with creamy chicken or pasta dishes.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 1 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 1 days.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand, Bottled in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlper glass 125ml
Energy291kJ / 70kcal364kJ / 88kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.5g
Sugars0.4g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

