Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala With Rice 450G

Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala With Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£0.56/100g

  • Energy2032kJ 485kcal
    24%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 476kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower, green bean, peas and red pepper in a spiced tomato and cream sauce with pilau rice.
  • A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • A taste of India
  • Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Vegetables (27%) [Cauliflower, Carrot, Green Bean, Peas, Red Pepper], Onion, Water, Tomato, Single Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Coconut Cream, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Butter (Milk), Salt, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika, Green Chilli Purée, Tomato Purée, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill], Chilli Powder, Cumin Seeds, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom Powder, Onion Seeds, Fennel Seeds, Colours (Turmeric Extract, Paprika Extract), Cardamom Pods, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Snap the compartments in half.
Warning This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
Important All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18 mins. Place the tikka Masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid. Stir and re-cover, then heat both the compartments for another 8 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Warning: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (427g**)
Energy476kJ / 113kcal2032kJ / 485kcal
Fat4.0g17.0g
Saturates1.3g5.5g
Carbohydrate15.3g65.2g
Sugars2.9g12.5g
Fibre2.6g11.2g
Protein2.9g12.2g
Salt0.4g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 427g.--

Safety information

Warning: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

good meat free dish.

4 stars

good choice of vegetables in a tasty sauce . added a bit of butter to the rice which enhanced it. would purchase it again as it was very enjoyable.

Used to be better, easy to make it really good

3 stars

Over time the amount of vegetables in the curry has decreased to the point now where it's now mainly curry sauce. Vegetables are such a cheap ingredient that Tesco have no real excuse for how bad this meal has now become. The sauce is nice so it would be so easy to make this a great meal, just add more vegetables.

Good easy meal without excessive salt

5 stars

A nice mild curry with much less salt than many similar dishes. Makes an easy to prepare quick and tasty meal. I won't eat refined rice if I can help it so I replace the supplied rice with wholegrain.

Had this for a quick lunch. It was absolutely deli

5 stars

Had this for a quick lunch. It was absolutely delicious ! Will definitely purchase again.

