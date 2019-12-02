Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala With Rice 450G

good meat free dish.
good choice of vegetables in a tasty sauce . added a bit of butter to the rice which enhanced it. would purchase it again as it was very enjoyable.
Used to be better, easy to make it really good
Over time the amount of vegetables in the curry has decreased to the point now where it's now mainly curry sauce. Vegetables are such a cheap ingredient that Tesco have no real excuse for how bad this meal has now become. The sauce is nice so it would be so easy to make this a great meal, just add more vegetables.
Good easy meal without excessive salt
A nice mild curry with much less salt than many similar dishes. Makes an easy to prepare quick and tasty meal. I won't eat refined rice if I can help it so I replace the supplied rice with wholegrain.
Had this for a quick lunch. It was absolutely delicious ! Will definitely purchase again.