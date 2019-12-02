Tesco Chicken Low Calorie Roast Dinner 400G

The Tesco brand I trusted in has let me down
After having ordered 3 of these I was horrified to read that the chicken was from Thailand . How were these fed ? How were they kept ? Why not British chicken ? Straight in the dustbin
Lovely
More chicken than most.
Thai Chicken!!!!
Tasty meal.But sorry to see the chicken comes from Thailand.Why not use UK chicken?
Didn't live up to the image expectations :(
Maybe I just got a bad one of sorts but I really didn't like this. It was cooked correctly but the chicken was overdone and the veg under and the whole meal just did nothing for me :(. I miss the Tesco chicken dinner of 5 or 6 years ago that had 'proper' chicken unlike the strange kind found in this that almost seemed processed in some way.. I know it can't be easy to create a meal that has items of differing cooking times but that's what their panels are supposed to figure out prior. Just didn't work with this for me. Wouldn't have it again :(
Taiwan chicken????
My fault for not checking, but WHY do you use chicken from Taiwan????????? found same in another item purchased, shall not use Tesco again
Best chicken meal
The most tasty chicken meal I've ever had, beautiful and highly recommend to friends and family