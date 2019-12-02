By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Low Calorie Roast Dinner 400G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Low Calorie Roast Dinner 400G
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1157kJ 274kcal
    14%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast with gravy, potatoes, carrots and peas.
  • Chicken breast in meaty gravy with baby potatoes and sweet carrots
  • Chicken breast in meaty gravy with baby potatoes and sweet carrots
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Chicken Breast (18%), Peas (11%), Carrot (11%), Onion, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic Purée, Vegetable Juice (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Pectin, Corn Starch, Salt, Thyme, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20-25mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 6mins 30secs /6mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy304kJ / 72kcal1157kJ / 274kcal
Fat0.8g3.2g
Saturates0.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate7.2g27.4g
Sugars2.1g8.1g
Fibre1.8g6.7g
Protein8.1g30.7g
Salt0.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 380g.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 7 per 380g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

The Tesco brand I trusted in has let me down

1 stars

After having ordered 3 of these I was horrified to read that the chicken was from Thailand . How were these fed ? How were they kept ? Why not British chicken ? Straight in the dustbin

Lovely

3 stars

More chicken than most.

Thai Chicken!!!!

3 stars

Tasty meal.But sorry to see the chicken comes from Thailand.Why not use UK chicken?

Didn't live up to the image expectations :(

2 stars

Maybe I just got a bad one of sorts but I really didn't like this. It was cooked correctly but the chicken was overdone and the veg under and the whole meal just did nothing for me :(. I miss the Tesco chicken dinner of 5 or 6 years ago that had 'proper' chicken unlike the strange kind found in this that almost seemed processed in some way.. I know it can't be easy to create a meal that has items of differing cooking times but that's what their panels are supposed to figure out prior. Just didn't work with this for me. Wouldn't have it again :(

Taiwan chicken????

2 stars

My fault for not checking, but WHY do you use chicken from Taiwan????????? found same in another item purchased, shall not use Tesco again

Best chicken meal

5 stars

The most tasty chicken meal I've ever had, beautiful and highly recommend to friends and family

Usually bought next

Tesco Chicken In Mushroom Sauce 370G

£ 2.50
£6.76/kg

Offer

Tesco Cod Mornay With Mash & Peas 380G

£ 2.50
£6.58/kg

Offer

Tesco Healthy Living Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Tesco Diet Spaghetti Bolognese 380G

£ 2.50
£0.66/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here