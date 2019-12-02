By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Jambalaya 385G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Jambalaya 385G
£ 2.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1345kJ 319kcal
    16%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 349kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  Red and yellow peppers with cooked rice, chicken breast and smoked bacon in a seasoned white wine stock with herbs and spices.
  5 SmartPoints
  This information is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by WW®, Inc., the owner of the WW® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks
  For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  Low Fat Recipe 1345kJ/319kcal per serving
  • Low Fat Recipe 1345kJ/319kcal per serving
  Calorie controlled
  Low fat recipe
  1345kJ/319kcal per serving
  One pack = 2 of your 5 a day
  • 5 SmartPoints
  Healthy choice
  High in protein
  Pack size: 385g
  Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Low fat recipe
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Cooked Long Grain Rice (16%) [Water, Long Grain Rice], Chicken Breast (14%), Onion, Tomato, Tomato Purée, White Wine (4.5%), Smoked Bacon (4%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Onion Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Parsley, Cumin Powder, Salt, Potato Starch, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Dextrose, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 20mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (385g)
Energy349kJ / 83kcal1345kJ / 319kcal
Fat1.3g5.2g
Saturates0.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate9.0g34.6g
Sugars2.6g9.9g
Fibre2.1g8.0g
Protein7.7g29.5g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 5 per 385g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty, healthy, nutritious meal.

5 stars

Healthy nutritious meal, just enough for lunch nice little bit of spice. Didn't find it watery at all Ignore the other reviews, people need to remember these are microwave meals not Gourmet!

Almost no rice!

1 stars

Almost no rice included. I had to cook rice separate on the side.

Really nice and spicy

5 stars

I thought it had a really good flavour.

Too much water

1 stars

Meal was more like a chicken and pepper soup than jambalaya, very disappointing. Most of the flavour was in the excess water which was drained off to make it edible.

A good product let down a bit by chewy chicken.

3 stars

Convenient ready meal with a good mix of ingredients and a nice smokey flavour. I found the chicken a bit rubbery and wasn't that keen on the taste, so I doubt that I will buy this again but others may disagree!

