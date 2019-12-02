Tesco Chicken Jambalaya 385G

Tasty, healthy, nutritious meal.
Healthy nutritious meal, just enough for lunch nice little bit of spice. Didn't find it watery at all Ignore the other reviews, people need to remember these are microwave meals not Gourmet!
Almost no rice!
Almost no rice included. I had to cook rice separate on the side.
Really nice and spicy
I thought it had a really good flavour.
Too much water
Meal was more like a chicken and pepper soup than jambalaya, very disappointing. Most of the flavour was in the excess water which was drained off to make it edible.
A good product let down a bit by chewy chicken.
Convenient ready meal with a good mix of ingredients and a nice smokey flavour. I found the chicken a bit rubbery and wasn't that keen on the taste, so I doubt that I will buy this again but others may disagree!