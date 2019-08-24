By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dishmatic Scrubbee Steel Scourer

Dishmatic Scrubbee Steel Scourer
Product Description

  • The Dishmatic Steel Scrubbee is a long lasting, knitted mesh of high grade stainless steel. Use to clean BBQ's, grills, hot plates, steel pots, steel pans and oven trays. Do not use on delicate non-stick or hot surfaces.
  • The Dishmatic Scrubbee is compatible with all Dishmatic refills, so once the steel scourer wears out you can replace with a steel, sponge or brush refill.
  • Available Refills
  • Yellow/White/Blue - Non Scratch
  • Green - General Purpose
  • Black - Extra Heavy Duty
  • Available refills fit all Dishmatic handles.
  • Green Dot - Please recycle this packaging
  • 97% - This packaging is made from recycled paper
  • 21% - This product is made from recycled plastic
  • Dishmatic and "Your dish friend" are registered trademarks and wordmarks of EasyDo Products Ltd.
  • For bbq's, oven trays & heavy duty cleaning
  • Your dish friend
  • Protects hands
  • Saves time

Information

Storage

Only use in water below 70°c Store upright

Preparation and Usage

  • Replaceable scourer
  • When the scourer wears out you simply unclip it and replace with a new Dishmatic Refill.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • EasyDo Products Ltd.,
  • 2A Alexandra Grove,
  • London,
  • N12 8Nu

Return to

  • EasyDo Products Ltd.,
  • 2A Alexandra Grove,
  • London,
  • N12 8NU
  • Tel: +44 (0)203 115 1800
  • www.dishmatic.com

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tough

5 stars

Cleaned my oven out using this with very little cream cleaner! It is so tough. Highly recommend it.

