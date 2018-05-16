Tesco Chicken Stock 300G

- Energy146kJ 34kcal2%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 146kJ / 34kcal
Product Description
- Chicken stock.
- from British chicken Gently simmered and lightly seasoned for a deep flavour.
- From British chicken
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Chicken Extract, Salt.
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- As this product has been made using fresh stock containing gelatine, when chilled, the product may appear jelly like. When heated, the product will become liquid, creating the perfect savoury base for a risotto.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pot (100g)
|Energy
|146kJ / 34kcal
|146kJ / 34kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.9g
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 3 servings.
|-
|-
