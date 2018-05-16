By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Stock 300G

Tesco Chicken Stock 300G
£ 1.50
£0.50/100g
1/3 of a pot
  • Energy146kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 146kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken stock.
  • from British chicken Gently simmered and lightly seasoned for a deep flavour.
  • From British chicken
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chicken Extract, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • As this product has been made using fresh stock containing gelatine, when chilled, the product may appear jelly like. When heated, the product will become liquid, creating the perfect savoury base for a risotto.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pot (100g)
Energy146kJ / 34kcal146kJ / 34kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.6g
Sugars0.6g0.6g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein6.9g6.9g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 3 servings.--

