Walkers Max Strong Chilli & Lime Crisps 150G

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy666kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 666kJ

Product Description

  • Chilli & Lime Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
  • Learn more at walkers.co.uk/maxstrong
  • - Walkers Max Strong; a range of ridged crisps in spicy flavours to deliver maximum flavour hit
  • - Max Strong Chilli & Lime zesty flavour ranks medium on the heat scale
  • - 150g sharing bag of Walkers Max Strong ridged crisps, perfect to share over a pint
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Crafted by flavour experts to match beer
  • Calling all beer lovers! New Walkers Max Strong; a range of ridged crisps in spicy flavours to deliver maximum flavour hit. We've worked with flavour experts to perfectly match Walkers Max Strong with different types of beer such as lager, pilsner and pale ale. We've done the research, so you don't have to look any further for the perfect crisps for your pint.
  • Have you discovered them all yet? Available in 3 fiery flavours to get the taste buds going, ranging from medium to extra hot. How hot can you handle? Max Strong Jalapeño and Cheese - Extra Hot, Max Strong Hot Chicken Wings - Hot, Max Strong Chilli and Lime - Medium
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Chilli & Lime Seasoning, Chilli & Lime Seasoning contains: Salt, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Sugar, Spices, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Cocoa Powder, Potassium Chloride, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Wheat, Barley, Milk, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us at www.walkers.co.uk or Consumer Care,
  • It's very rare that our spuds don't make perfect crisps. If you don't think these crisps are top taters, tell us why, where you bought them and send them back to us (with the bag) to:
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274 777
  • ROI: 1800 509 408
  • Lines open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm
  • Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy 666kJ2220kJ
-160kcal(8%*)532kcal
Fat 9.9g(14%*)32.9g
of which Saturates 0.8g(4%*)2.7g
Carbohydrate 15.2g50.9g
of which Sugars 0.7g(1%*)2.3g
Fibre 0.9g3.1g
Protein 2.0g6.6g
Salt 0.41g(7%*)1.35g
This pack contains 5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The best crisps ever made. These have been crafted

5 stars

The best crisps ever made. These have been crafted by the hands of god himself. I’d rate them 8/8 still

