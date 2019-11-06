Richmond Chicken Sausages 8 Pack 400G

Great taste
Taste great
Family Favourite
I don't eat sausages very often, but decided to try chicken ones for a change. Very impressed with taste and texture, kids loved it too which is always a good bonus.
Bland and tasteless!
I was very disappointed. I tried them as a healthier alternative to the excellent Richmond Irish Recipe sausages. No comparison!
Tasty
I loved these sausages, very tasty; one thing I am not sure of though, are they suitable for vegetarians? although no meat, I see the skins are made with beef collagen? Be good to have this clarified?
Lovely sausages
Nice tasty sausages - very lean and with less fat than pork better for you. Would definitely buy these again.
Tasty chicken sausages , they don't say fry on
Tasty chicken sausages , they don't say fry on instructions but I did and they were tasty, like them equally as the Tesco brand chicken sausages .
Not much Chicken
Only 52% chicken... Tesco own brand has 74% chicken so go with those.