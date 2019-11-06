By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Richmond Chicken Sausages 8 Pack 400G

4(7)Write a review
Richmond Chicken Sausages 8 Pack 400G
£ 2.20
£5.50/kg
2 Grilled Sausages (93g) contain
  • Energy803kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat10g
    14%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2.3%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 863kJ/

Product Description

  • 8 Chicken Sausages
  • Follow us!
  • Twitter and Facebook
  • It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! We're now introducing chicken sausages, a healthier alternative for your whole family.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Richmond is the nation's Favourite Sausage
  • Our chicken sausages are made with the same subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper as our original pork sausage
  • 30% less fat
  • Staying true to the taste people love
  • Simple and easy to cook
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (52%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Chicken Fat, Potato Starch, Less than 2%: Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Flavourings, Wheat Flour, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Herb, Soya Concentrate, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Lemon Powder, Casing made from Beef Collagen, * 30% Less Fat than standard Richmond Thick Pork Sausage, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!

Grill
Instructions: 20 min
Preheat grill to medium. Place on a rack. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 20-25 min
Preheat oven to 190°C/Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.

Produce of

'Proudly produced in Great Britain with meat from the UK & or the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Grilled2 Grilled Sausages (93g) contain
Energy 863kJ/803kJ/
-206kcal192kcal
Fat 11g10g
of which saturates 3.3g3.0g
Carbohydrate 14g13g
of which sugars 2.3g2.1g
Fibre 0.97g0.90g
Protein 13g12g
Salt 1.4g1.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste

4 stars

Taste great

Family Favourite

5 stars

I don't eat sausages very often, but decided to try chicken ones for a change. Very impressed with taste and texture, kids loved it too which is always a good bonus.

Bland and tasteless!

2 stars

I was very disappointed. I tried them as a healthier alternative to the excellent Richmond Irish Recipe sausages. No comparison!

Tasty

5 stars

I loved these sausages, very tasty; one thing I am not sure of though, are they suitable for vegetarians? although no meat, I see the skins are made with beef collagen? Be good to have this clarified?

Lovely sausages

5 stars

Nice tasty sausages - very lean and with less fat than pork better for you. Would definitely buy these again.

Tasty chicken sausages , they don't say fry on

5 stars

Tasty chicken sausages , they don't say fry on instructions but I did and they were tasty, like them equally as the Tesco brand chicken sausages .

Not much Chicken

2 stars

Only 52% chicken... Tesco own brand has 74% chicken so go with those.

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco Turkey Rashers Unsmoked 200G

£ 2.40
£12.00/kg

Tesco British Chicken Sausages 6 Pack 400G

£ 2.20
£5.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here