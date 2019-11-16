By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Salted Caramel Bun

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Salted Caramel Bun
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
One bun
  • Energy1452kJ 344kcal
    17%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars26.5g
    29%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1396kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • Baked with caramel flavour filling, topped with salted caramel icing for a sticky bun
  • Baked with caramel flavour filling, topped with salted caramel icing for a sticky bun

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Egg, Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Rapeseed Lecithins, Sorbitan Monostearate), Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Salt, Butter (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Black Treacle, Whole Milk, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Whey Powder (Milk), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Citric Acid, Thickener (Carob), Milk Sugar, Dried Egg.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 main estate

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1396kJ / 331kcal1452kJ / 344kcal
Fat7.3g7.6g
Saturates2.5g2.6g
Carbohydrate58.0g60.3g
Sugars25.5g26.5g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein7.7g8.0g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it 😍

5 stars

These are just amazing. It does get sticky but the taste is great.

would not buy again

1 stars

i received it today with my order, the date was best before 2 oct, it was wet and doughy and very heavy poor value for money

Usually bought next

Tesco Salted Caramel Yum Yum

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Cookies 4 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Tesco Cinnamon Swirl 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Tesco Cinnamon Tear And Share Bun

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here