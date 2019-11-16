Tesco Salted Caramel Bun

Love it 😍
These are just amazing. It does get sticky but the taste is great.
would not buy again
i received it today with my order, the date was best before 2 oct, it was wet and doughy and very heavy poor value for money
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1396kJ / 331kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Egg, Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Rapeseed Lecithins, Sorbitan Monostearate), Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Salt, Butter (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Black Treacle, Whole Milk, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Whey Powder (Milk), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Citric Acid, Thickener (Carob), Milk Sugar, Dried Egg.
Produced in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1396kJ / 331kcal
|1452kJ / 344kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|58.0g
|60.3g
|Sugars
|25.5g
|26.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|7.7g
|8.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
