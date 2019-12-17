Tesco 2 Beef Encroute 450G

Don't bother
If I could I wouldn't have given it a star, but you can't do the review with out it. It was awful, with the reviews it's getting take it out the freezer or use proper steak and put up the price! People will buy it then!
STOP PRESS: TESCO BUYERS REPLACED BY COMPETITORS!
After being seduced by the excellent fresh food cousin, (no longer available!) I bought these thinking they would be very similar. WHAT A FOOL I WAS! I agree with the other reviewers and won`t buy again.
yuk
it tasted like a large meat ball without seasoning the pastry was nice because i egg washed it not worth the packaging
Avoid these
Awful quality. Soggy pastry with basically an unseasoned burger in the middle. No sign of porcini.
Horrible, Far overpriced for what it is.
Pretty unpleasant
There is far far too much fat / oil in this.If cooked according to instructions the oil pours out of it and the parcel ends up soggy and saturated. The filling tastes strongly of lard / dripping. Expensive if it was ice - it isn't!
Do not waste your money
The description of these pies looked promising, but what a let down. The pastry failed as did the meat, which looked like dog food and didn't taste very good either. Neither my husband or I ate more than a couple of mouthfuls before giving up. Such a disappointment
Tasty
We found it full of flavour & very tasty, well worth the price, thanks Tesco.
Sorry but I wont buy again.
Disappointed. The Mushroom element leaked as a sauce out of the case and spread all over the baking tray so was left with a minced beef pasty.
Doesnt live up to the yummy picture
i was really disappointed with these. I thought they looked really tasty in the picture but when they were cooked and we ate them, the meat was horribly bland and unappetising, no seasoning or onion just bland. Really disappointed and didnt finish them, threw them away.