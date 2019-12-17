By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Beef Encroute 450G

1.5(17)Write a review
Tesco 2 Beef Encroute 450G
£ 3.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

One encroute
  • Energy2713kJ 652kcal
    33%
  • Fat44.7g
    64%
  • Saturates20.3g
    102%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1474kJ / 354kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef with a mushroom duxelle encased in puff pastry.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Minced beef with a porcini mushroom duxelle, hand wrapped in puff pastry
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using beef from farms operating to these standards.
  • Cook from frozen 45 mins
  • Aberdeen Angus beef
  • Minced beef with porcini mushroom stuffing, hand wrapped in puff pastry
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (30%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Margarine, Water, Mushroom, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Madeira Wine, Garlic Purée, Lemon Concentrate, Mushroom Concentrate, Porcini Mushroom, Yeast, Thyme, Carrot Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Leek Concentrate, Black Pepper.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results cook from frozen: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 40 mins
Place product directly on a cold greased baking tray.
Brush the pastry with a little milk or beaten egg. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. For best results leave to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K., Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne encroute 184g**
Energy1474kJ / 354kcal2713kJ / 652kcal
Fat24.3g44.7g
Saturates11.0g20.3g
Carbohydrate24.2g44.5g
Sugars2.0g3.7g
Fibre0.5g0.9g
Protein9.4g17.3g
Salt0.9g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't bother

1 stars

If I could I wouldn't have given it a star, but you can't do the review with out it. It was awful, with the reviews it's getting take it out the freezer or use proper steak and put up the price! People will buy it then!

STOP PRESS: TESCO BUYERS REPLACED BY COMPETITORS!

1 stars

After being seduced by the excellent fresh food cousin, (no longer available!) I bought these thinking they would be very similar. WHAT A FOOL I WAS! I agree with the other reviewers and won`t buy again.

yuk

1 stars

it tasted like a large meat ball without seasoning the pastry was nice because i egg washed it not worth the packaging

Avoid these

1 stars

Awful quality. Soggy pastry with basically an unseasoned burger in the middle. No sign of porcini.

Horrible, Far overpriced for what it is.

1 stars

Horrible, Far overpriced for what it is.

Pretty unpleasant

1 stars

There is far far too much fat / oil in this.If cooked according to instructions the oil pours out of it and the parcel ends up soggy and saturated. The filling tastes strongly of lard / dripping. Expensive if it was ice - it isn't!

Do not waste your money

1 stars

The description of these pies looked promising, but what a let down. The pastry failed as did the meat, which looked like dog food and didn't taste very good either. Neither my husband or I ate more than a couple of mouthfuls before giving up. Such a disappointment

Tasty

5 stars

We found it full of flavour & very tasty, well worth the price, thanks Tesco.

Sorry but I wont buy again.

1 stars

Disappointed. The Mushroom element leaked as a sauce out of the case and spread all over the baking tray so was left with a minced beef pasty.

Doesnt live up to the yummy picture

1 stars

i was really disappointed with these. I thought they looked really tasty in the picture but when they were cooked and we ate them, the meat was horribly bland and unappetising, no seasoning or onion just bland. Really disappointed and didnt finish them, threw them away.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 Chicken Encroute 400G

£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

£ 2.60
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Simply Salmon & Dill Parcels 275G

£ 2.50
£9.10/kg

Tesco Finest Salmon Wellington 700G

£ 5.00
£7.15/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here