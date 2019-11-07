Tesco Honey Roast Salmon Flakes 120G

Love it!
Love this and I try and buy two a week, but more often than not they are not available. Much better than other super markets ones I've tried. Again, like other reviewers expensive for amount received.
Sadly I Won't be Buying Again.
Rather Expensive for such a Small Amount which had lots of White Fatty Bits surrounding the Flakes & difficult to remove. Tasted the same as Tinned which is much better Value. I won't be buying it again.
Exellent without doubt.
Best on the market. Always on my list and I wouldn't buy from anywhere else. I have never found any bones which is very important to me. A really good taste. Just wish these were on offer sometimes.
Lovely
Fab taste but pricy....