Tesco Honey Roast Salmon Flakes 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g
½ of a pack
  • Energy613kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) flakes with honey.
  • Gently smoked, lightly roasted and glazed for a sweet, smoky flavour. Responsibly sourced from waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Glazed and gently kiln smoked using oak for a robust flavour. Can be enjoyed hot or cold. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 120g
Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (95%), Honey (2%), Salt, Brown Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland or Norway

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation guidelines
  • To enjoy this product at its best remove from fridge 5 minutes before serving.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (60g)
Energy1021kJ / 244kcal613kJ / 147kcal
Fat13.6g8.2g
Saturates2.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate4.6g2.8g
Sugars4.2g2.5g
Fibre0.4g0.2g
Protein25.6g15.4g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Love it!

5 stars

Love this and I try and buy two a week, but more often than not they are not available. Much better than other super markets ones I've tried. Again, like other reviewers expensive for amount received.

Sadly I Won't be Buying Again.

2 stars

Rather Expensive for such a Small Amount which had lots of White Fatty Bits surrounding the Flakes & difficult to remove. Tasted the same as Tinned which is much better Value. I won't be buying it again.

Exellent without doubt.

5 stars

Best on the market. Always on my list and I wouldn't buy from anywhere else. I have never found any bones which is very important to me. A really good taste. Just wish these were on offer sometimes.

Lovely

5 stars

Fab taste but pricy....

