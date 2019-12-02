By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Chow Mein 400G

2.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Chow Mein 400G
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1042kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 274kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked noodles with pieces of chicken breast and vegetables in a savoury mushroom sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards please visit tescoplc.com
  • Calorie controlled
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 pack contains 2 of your 5 a day
  • 3 SmartPoints
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (15%), Cooked Chop Suey Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Water, Cabbage, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Rice Wine, Ginger Purée, Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat], Garlic Purée, Onion, Cornflour, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Potato Starch, Mushroom Stock [Water, Mushroom, Carrot, Onion, Parsley, Tomato Purée, Bay Leaf, Black Peppercorns], Salt, Dextrose, Red Chilli Purée, Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay Leaf], Gelling Agent (Pectin), Porcini Mushroom Powder, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt, Fennel, Cassia, Rapeseed Oil, Star Anise, Clove, Ginger.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 7 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir well and re-cover. Heat for a further 8-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-17 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (381g**)
Energy274kJ / 65kcal1042kJ / 247kcal
Fat0.6g2.1g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate8.2g31.2g
Sugars1.9g7.4g
Fibre1.6g6.0g
Protein6.0g22.7g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 381g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 3 per 381g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Dont buy it

1 stars

Pretty tasteless if it wasnt for the strange bitter taste. 'Chicken' had the consistancy of cardboard and I doubt was ever alive. Almost no noodles, and the 'vegatables' were an unspecified mush. I dont set a very high bar for ready meals, but even so, this wasnt even close to that bar. Wont be buying again.

It was tasty, needed a bit of seasoning + veg.

4 stars

It was tasty, needed a bit of seasoning, but a good healthy meal for one. Maybe a few more veg though.

Dont Buy!

1 stars

Took two bites and chucked it in the bin! It has no tast whatsoever. And the chicken tastes like it has been frozen at somepoint in the manufacturing or transit. Disappointed as I'm working nights and only got biscuits to eat now!

If you like good food stay clear of this

1 stars

Bought this for my husband. He said it was completely tasteless. Will not be buying this again.

RECOMMENDED

5 stars

I always get this one - and it is much better than Tesco's other one - which isn't nice at all. I sometimes put on some soya sauce if its a bit dry. But its always reliable and healthy too.

Peppery but otherwise tasteless.

1 stars

Had this for tea yesterday, and it was awful. The chicken was hard, the sauce was tasteless, apart from being very peppery. I added soy sauce but it did not improve it enough to eat it, I am not a fussy eater but this was truly awful.

Recommended

4 stars

I really love this Chow Mein. Of course it isn't the same or as good as a proper one from a Chinese takeaway or Restaurant, but that's to be expected. But there is always plenty of chicken, and it is good quality. I am really funny with the texture of Chicken but find it lovely in this. Plenty of veg included too and the general sauce flavour is beautiful. I understand why it might not be for everyone, as it is easy to compare it to our favourite takeaways. But as a low calorie treat without it feeling like boring diet food I find it perfect!

awful

1 stars

this is a controlled calorie meal it was tasteless the chef must have forgot the spices

It was edible, but it lacks any real flavour.

3 stars

It was edible, but it lacks any real flavour. I can just about taste chilly - and that's all. Nothing like chow mien by any stretch of the imagination. Disappointed.

