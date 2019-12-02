Tesco Chicken Chow Mein 400G

Dont buy it
Pretty tasteless if it wasnt for the strange bitter taste. 'Chicken' had the consistancy of cardboard and I doubt was ever alive. Almost no noodles, and the 'vegatables' were an unspecified mush. I dont set a very high bar for ready meals, but even so, this wasnt even close to that bar. Wont be buying again.
It was tasty, needed a bit of seasoning + veg.
It was tasty, needed a bit of seasoning, but a good healthy meal for one. Maybe a few more veg though.
Dont Buy!
Took two bites and chucked it in the bin! It has no tast whatsoever. And the chicken tastes like it has been frozen at somepoint in the manufacturing or transit. Disappointed as I'm working nights and only got biscuits to eat now!
If you like good food stay clear of this
Bought this for my husband. He said it was completely tasteless. Will not be buying this again.
RECOMMENDED
I always get this one - and it is much better than Tesco's other one - which isn't nice at all. I sometimes put on some soya sauce if its a bit dry. But its always reliable and healthy too.
Peppery but otherwise tasteless.
Had this for tea yesterday, and it was awful. The chicken was hard, the sauce was tasteless, apart from being very peppery. I added soy sauce but it did not improve it enough to eat it, I am not a fussy eater but this was truly awful.
Recommended
I really love this Chow Mein. Of course it isn't the same or as good as a proper one from a Chinese takeaway or Restaurant, but that's to be expected. But there is always plenty of chicken, and it is good quality. I am really funny with the texture of Chicken but find it lovely in this. Plenty of veg included too and the general sauce flavour is beautiful. I understand why it might not be for everyone, as it is easy to compare it to our favourite takeaways. But as a low calorie treat without it feeling like boring diet food I find it perfect!
awful
this is a controlled calorie meal it was tasteless the chef must have forgot the spices
It was edible, but it lacks any real flavour.
It was edible, but it lacks any real flavour. I can just about taste chilly - and that's all. Nothing like chow mien by any stretch of the imagination. Disappointed.