Tesco Chicken In Blackbean Sauce With Egg Fried Rice 400G

Packaging not fit for purpose
Tasty meal but the film lid which has to be peeled back in order to add water to the rice is totally useless. It splits and leaves bits of plastic everywhere. Also, you risk burnt fingers when trying to remove the rest of the film prior to serving.
Nice if you like sweet sauces.
There are a few bits I like about this, the chicken is good quality (no random off cuts) and large chunks. Everything else is balanced well, but the sauce is sweet? Seeing black bean sauce I expected a little punch, even just a tingle would have been nice. Not really feeling it because of the oddly sweet sauce sadly.
New Chinese meal not good
It was nothing like tesco's original chicken in black bean sauce that was discontinued. definitely will not be buying it again