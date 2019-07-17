By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken In Blackbean Sauce With Egg Fried Rice 400G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Chicken In Blackbean Sauce With Egg Fried Rice 400G
£ 1.60
£4.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1942kJ 462kcal
    23%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces with diced peppers and onion in a tangy soy and black bean sauce served with egg fried rice.
  • Diced peppers and onions in a deep, rich soy and black bean sauce
  • Cook from frozen 12 mins
  • A taste of China
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Egg Fried Rice, Water, Chicken Breast (14%), Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Rice Wine, Brown Sugar, Garlic Purée, Dried Black Soya Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Salt, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Toasted Sesame Oil, Soya Bean, Yeast Extract, Chicory Extract, Wheat Flour, Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Chicken Extract.

Egg Fried Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Peas, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Sesame Oil, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity. For best results cook from frozen.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy529kJ / 126kcal1942kJ / 462kcal
Fat3.8g14.1g
Saturates0.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate13.9g50.9g
Sugars2.1g7.8g
Fibre1.3g4.7g
Protein8.3g30.6g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Packaging not fit for purpose

3 stars

Tasty meal but the film lid which has to be peeled back in order to add water to the rice is totally useless. It splits and leaves bits of plastic everywhere. Also, you risk burnt fingers when trying to remove the rest of the film prior to serving.

Nice if you like sweet sauces.

3 stars

There are a few bits I like about this, the chicken is good quality (no random off cuts) and large chunks. Everything else is balanced well, but the sauce is sweet? Seeing black bean sauce I expected a little punch, even just a tingle would have been nice. Not really feeling it because of the oddly sweet sauce sadly.

New Chinese meal not good

1 stars

It was nothing like tesco's original chicken in black bean sauce that was discontinued. definitely will not be buying it again

